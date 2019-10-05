A course for those 50 and older to refresh their driving skills and understand how to adjust to age-related challenges will be held 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 and Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Both classes must be taken to complete the course.
The classes will be instructed by a trained AARP volunteer.
Drivers will receive a certificate upon completion of the course that will grant a discount for their car insurance policy.
Cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for others.
To schedule an appointment, call 334-3271.
