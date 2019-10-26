Thank you Champion readers for naming Chino Hills Self Storage the “Best Self Storage Facility” for the third year in a row!
We pride ourselves on making our customers’ lives easier. Here’s just one example of how we do that:
Arriving with a fully loaded moving truck and their new home in the Chino Valley not yet ready, a very tired young couple from Texas was greatly relieved to find the perfect storage unit at Chino Hills Self Storage.
With the help of Assistant Manager Mary Atilano and the Managers, Randy and Sandy McDowell, the couple was soon on their way to temporary quarters and a much-needed rest.
Chino Hills Storage has been providing storage for the residents and business professionals in the Chino Valley since 2005.
Chino Hills Self Storage provides a dependable and hassle-free storage experience with a variety of storage sizes for personal and business items.
They also offer moving supplies, and there is a fully-trained staff to help provide a stress-free experience.
Randy and Sandy live on site, providing added comfort to customers who store their treasured items with us.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The gates are open to customers 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Chino Hills Self Storage has other storage facilities throughout California, including Los Angeles, Pasadena and Lakewood.
Chino Hills Self Storage is located at 15315 Red Barn Court, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 393-8898.
