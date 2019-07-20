Students entering a school or childcare and development program, or transferring between school campuses, must present an immunization record which shows at least the month and year of each immunization, in accordance with law.
Students shall be excluded from school or exempted from immunization requirements only as allowed by law.
The following immunizations are required for entering kindergarten students:
Polio (four doses)
Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (five doses)
Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) (two doses)
Hepatitis B (three doses)
Varicella (one dose)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.