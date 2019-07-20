Since 1972, Baldy View ROP has offered free Career Technical Education (CTE) courses to high school students within its partnering school districts, including Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD).
Over 6,000 students enroll in Baldy View ROP courses every year as they learn the skills and gain the training necessary for employment in the 21st century in a variety of fields, including health and medical sciences, technology, and logistics.
Plus, the new Transportation Distribution Logistics course is being offered this fall, preparing students for a high-skill, high wage, high demand occupation!
Courses offered at CVUSD schools include Veterinary Assistant, Sports Medicine, Food Production and Preparation, Construction, Criminal Justice, Retail Marketing, and more.
Due to the partnership Baldy View ROP has with CVUSD and its partnering school districts, any student within CVUSD can also take ROP courses at any other school location within Chaffey Joint Union High School District, Claremont, and Upland Unified School Districts entirely for free.
Baldy View ROP also offers high-quality adult courses in the medical field utilizing a newly updated skills lab with state-of-the-art equipment!
Adult courses include Licensed Vocational Nursing, Medical Assistant, and Logistics: Supply Chain Fundamentals. These courses are fee-based, but financial aid and assistance is available.
According to the California Department of Education, students who take CTE show significant increases in their level of preparation for success in both career and college.
Statistics show that attendance in CTE courses more than doubles the college acceptance rate for minority students, 90 percent of students who take CTE courses graduate high school versus the 75 percent national average, and 80 percent of students who took CTE courses continued to pursue their postsecondary education.
Additionally, 95 percent of students enrolled in CTE courses who did not enroll in postsecondary education worked for pay within two years of high school graduation.
High school students earn credits towards graduation and valuable training for various careers and college courses.
Some classes even satisfy UC a-g requirements and are articulated with local community colleges. For more information and to request courses, visit www.baldyviewrop.com.
