The third annual free community health fair will be held 1 to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 5) at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
It is hosted by PrimeCare Chino.
Admission is free. Flu shots will be provided at no cost to the first 100 guests. Reservations are not required.
All guests will be eligible for a prize drawing. A free tote bag with goodies will be provided, while supplies last. Guests bringing a friend will receive an extra raffle ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.