Private schools
The following is a list of private schools in the Chino Valley.
TK stands for transitional kindergarten. K stands for kindergarten.
Christ Lutheran Preschool (TK and K), 5500 Francis Ave., Chino, 627-1433.
CrossPoint Children’s Center (TK up to age 6), 6950 Edison Ave, Chino, 902-1154.
Damien High School (religious, boys only, grades 9-12), 2280 Damien Ave., La Verne, 596-1946.
Gateway Academy (pre-K, K) 12818 East End Ave., Chino 465-6111.
GoodEarth Montessori School (pre-K, K) 2593-A Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills, 393-0998.
Heights Christian Preschool (TK) 2092 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, 627-6678.
Heights Christian School (grades K-6) 2549 Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills, 465-9905.
Little Explorers Preschool Academy, formerly New Hope Christian School, (TK, K, first grade), 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino, 591-2717.
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School, (preschool, grades K-8), 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 597-2358 or 597-2948.
Montessori School of Chino, (preschool, K), 4511 Riverside Drive, at Ramona Avenue, Chino, 591-3937.
Montessori School of Chino Hills (ages 2-third grade), 14676 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 393-1922.
Ontario Christian Elementary (K-6), 1907 S. Euclid Ave., Ontario, 983-1010.
Ontario Christian Middle School (grades 7 and 8), 1907 S. Euclid Ave., Ontario, 983-1671.
Ontario Christian High School (grades 9-12), 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario, 984-1756.
Orion International Academy High School, 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 999-0025 or orionschools.org.
Pomona Catholic High School (girls only, grades 9-12), 533 W. Holt Ave., Pomona, 623-5297.
St. Lucy’s Priory High School (girls only, grades 9-12), 655 W. Sierra Madre, Glendora, (626) 335-3322.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, (preschool, junior K, grades K-8) 12664 Central Ave., Chino, 591-8419.
St. George Catholic School, (junior K, grades K-8), 322 W. D St., Ontario, 984-9123.
Sunshine Montessori School of Chino Hills (grades K-2), 14611 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 597-1800.
Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, (pre-K, K), 3040 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, 591-7574.
Victory Baptist Academy formerly Victory Christian Academy, (grades 1-12) 14132 San Antonio Ave., Chino, 597-3314.
Public charter and alternative schools
Schools funded by the State of California, no cost to families to attend.
Chino Valley Unified School District, home-based independent study (K-8), virtual high school and independent study program (grades 9-12). Alternative Education Center, 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 628-1201 ext. 5300, chino.k12.ca.us/Alted.
Spectrum Center Chino Valley, special education, Alternative Education Center, 15650 Pipeline, Chino Hills. 628-1201, ext. 5343.
Options for Youth public charter school, independent study (grades 7-12), 5475B Philadelphia St., Chino, 591-6559, ofy.org.
Options for Youth online program, (626) 921-8203.
STEAM Allegiance Academy Thrive charter school, (grades TK-8), 5862 C St., Chino, 465-5405, asathrive.org.
Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts charter school (grades TK-5), located on the campus of the Chino Valley Alternative Education Center, 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills. Information, 951-473-5370, Sycamoreacademycharter-cv.org.
