Inland Empire Escrow was opened in Chino on Central Avenue in 1987 when owner Linda Cooper de-sired to create an escrow company different than the rest.
She combined her 20 years of knowledge with a strong staff and pre-sented escrow in a man-ner that best served sell-ers, buyers, realtors, and lenders. The original staff of two has grown to a staff of 18, and in 2019 Inland Empire Escrow celebrates its 32nd year serving the Inland Empire.
Inland Empire Escrow is proud to presently be Chi-no’s longest running, and largest independent es-crow company. It is a full-service escrow company, processing all escrows, including mobile homes, real estate, bulk sales and refinances. Each and every escrow is customized to meet the client’s needs.
In addition to high qual-ity service, Inland Empire Escrow offers low flat fees. While most other companies charge an es-crow fee plus many other service fees, there are no surprises at Inland Em-pire Escrow. The flat fee quoted at the opening of escrow is the only fee the client will pay.
Inland Empire Es-crow’s long-term staff shows commitment to the business and their cli-ents. Kerry Cisneroz has served as manager and real estate escrow officer for 30 years. Kimberly Hohberg has served as escrow officer since the day Inland Empire Escrow opened. Kevin Cisneroz has served as operations executive for 17 years.
Inland Empire Escrow’s Company Owner Linda Cooper has always had a heart for the community and encourages employees to be involved in our community and in our industry.
Kerry, Kevin and Kimberly are all graduates of Don Antonio Lugo High School in Chino and the Cisneroz brothers serve in the City of Chino today in various capacities.
Inland Empire Escrow is proud to be a part of the Chino Valley and want you to remember that if you are buying or sell-ing, you have the right to choose your escrow company.
Make sure to let your realtor or lender know that you would like to use Inland Empire Es-crow.
