Lety Veliz and Cindy Reyes, owners of The Pilates Circle in Chino Hills, describes the studio as “small, intimate, with lots of spunk.”
The business opened in May 2017 when Ms. Veliz realized that classes were not available in her own hometown.
“Most people have heard of Pilates, but do not know exactly what it is,” she said. “We offer a first free class to all new clients so we can give them a full experience as to what a Pilates group class entails. They feel the energy, they feel the burn and come back to attain their fitness goals with us.”
In addition to group classes, The Pilates Circle offers private and semi-private classes at affordable rates in a boutique-like setting with diverse, friendly and experienced staff, including three sisters who are from the Chino Valley.
The studio offers eight reformers, which are bed-like frames called carriages. The carriages have wheels which allow it to move forward and back and are attached by a set of springs that offer different levels of resistance. The versatile equipment allows clients to use it laying back, standing or sitting, resulting in a variety of exercises.
“We help people feel better about themselves,” Ms. Veliz said. “We help build confidence, accomplish fitness goals and promote a happier and healthier lifestyle.”
The studio is located at 14260 Chino Hills Parkway, suite A, Chino Hills, and there are plans to open a second location soon!
