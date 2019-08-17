Ask fourth-year Chino Hills High head football coach Chris Stevens if the Huskies are eager to get the 2019 football season going, and he’ll give you a confident answer of yes.
“The Baseline League is one of the toughest leagues in the Inland Empire. We have a tough preseason schedule to get us ready. We’re up for the challenge,” said Coach Stevens, the former Ontario Christian High coach who led the Knights to the 2012 East Valley Division title game. “We’ve got a lot of returning players this season.”
That preseason schedule will again start with the annual “Battle for the Bone” game against city rival Ayala, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive.
Ayala won, 14-10, last season.
It was the Bulldogs’ first win over Chino Hills since 2008, a streak of eight games. No game was played in 2014.
“The Ayala game is always circled on the calendar. It feels like a league game because of the atmosphere,” Coach Stevens said. “We’re fired up to get the trophy back.”
The Huskies return several players on offense and defense, which include offensive linemen Tyler Perez, Nathan Kneubuhler, Vinny Ceballos and Calvin Morgan. Cameron Knox, a sophomore, will also start on the line.
Senior Adam Urena and junior Matthew Geetting are battling for the starting quarterback position, Coach Stevens said. “They are sharing reps right now. We hope to have a decision who will start by the Ayala game.”
The Huskies lost leading rusher Walter Carl III (1,715 yards, 23 touchdowns) to graduation, so there are big shoes to fill at running back.
“You don’t replace him, you just hope to get someone in there that can be half the man he was,” Coach Stevens said.
He believes he has that player in senior Rayce Thornton.
“He’s a big, strong and physical player. He can catch the ball and runs similar to Walter. Rayce has the potential to be a 1,000-yard rusher this year,” Coach Stevens said.
At wide receiver, Evan Anderson (14 catches, 145 yards, 1 TD) and James Murillo (26 catches, 432 yards, 5 TDs) return as does David Espinosa (12 catches, 135 yards, 1 TD) and Ethan Barnett (1 catch, 22 yards).
Defensively, Tucker Belville, Akram Salaymeh, Dyland Hernandez, Ethan Barnett, Isiah Carl, Eli Iverson Kneubuhler and Morgan all return for 2019.
“Our defensive line might be the most inexperienced on our team,” Coach Stevens said.
After opening the season at Ayala, Chino Hills will host Diamond Ranch at 7 p.m. Aug. 30. The Huskies will continue its nonleague schedule against Corona, Bishop Amat and Charter Oak.
Chino Hills will begin Baseline League play Friday, Oct. 4 at home with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Rancho Cucamonga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.