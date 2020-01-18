Many have heard the old saying, “The eyes are the windows to our soul,” but did you know that it is also the windows to our health?
Eye exams are important not only for the health of the eye, but also to determine if there are systemic and medical issues that need attention.
Our eyes may reveal a health condition in another organ or system that was otherwise undetected.
A few of the many conditions that can reveal themselves during an eye exam include brain tumors, diabetes, high blood pressure, various cancers and many neurological conditions.
Optometrists can see arteries, veins and the optic nerve during a routine eye exam, which often enables them to catch undiagnosed health problems.
Unfortunately, many people, especially those who do not consider themselves at risk, do not prioritize their eye exams. Many medical conditions and complications can be prevented when detected early.
At Tran Optometry (formerly Edelson Optometry), we offer comprehensive eye exams to not only treat and diagnose eye conditions, but we take preventive measures to avoid blindness.
Call us today to make an appointment. We have two locations to serve you. Chino: 909-628-1226 and Rancho Cucamonga: 909-987-4919
Visit us at: EdelsonTranEyecare.com
Be sure to encourage your family, friends, coworkers, and employees to visit their eye doctor, especially if they notice any changes in their vision or the eyes themselves.
Even adults with no known risk or symptoms for eye disease should have a baseline eye exam by the age of 40 and should return every two years, according to The American Academy of Ophthalmology.
-- Dr. Quynh Tran, OD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.