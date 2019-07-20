Aug. 12 — First day of 2019-20 school year
Sept 2 — Schools closed Labor Day
Nov. 11 — Schools closed Veterans Day
Nov. 25-29 — Thanksgiving break
Dec. 20-Jan. 3 — Christmas/winter break
Jan. 20 — Schools closed Martin Luther King Day
Feb. 10 — Schools closed Lincoln’s Birthday
Feb. 17 — Schools closed Washington’s Birthday
March 20 — Schools closed
March 23-27 — Spring Break
April 10 — Schools closed
May 25 — Schools closed Memorial Day
May 28 — Last day of school
Graduation dates have not been announced.
