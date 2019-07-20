Aug. 12 — First day of 2019-20 school year 

Sept 2 — Schools closed Labor Day

Nov. 11 — Schools closed Veterans Day

Nov. 25-29 — Thanksgiving break

Dec. 20-Jan. 3 — Christmas/winter break

Jan. 20 — Schools closed Martin Luther King Day

Feb. 10 — Schools closed Lincoln’s Birthday

Feb. 17 — Schools closed Washington’s Birthday

March 20 — Schools closed

March 23-27 — Spring Break

April 10 — Schools closed

May 25 — Schools closed Memorial Day

May 28 — Last day of school

Graduation dates have not been announced.

 

