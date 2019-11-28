By Isabella Frausto, fifth-grader in Mrs. Davis’ class at Lyle S. Briggs Fundamental School in Chino.
I would have different types of food. A few of these plates aren’t really your traditional Thanksgiving dinner but it’s one of my family’s favorite!
This item would be Tamales. The reason why I would make sure to have these at my Thanksgiving dinner would be because my Great Grandma used to love making them with my family.
It’s a family tradition that around the holidays we get together and all help make them. We’ve had this tradition for many, many, years. Now that my Great Grandma is no longer with us, I would like to make sure we keep this tradition going. It means a lot to me, it’s a special memory I have of her.
The second food item I would have would be Pozole because this is one of mine and my mom’s favorite. Yummy!!!
And finally, I would make sure to have pan dulce, gelatin with fruit, muffins, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, turkey, ham, corn, and salad. These are some foods I would have if I was in charge of Thanksgiving.
Some activities I would have.
As my activities I would have our family play Loteria because this too was something we enjoyed playing with my Great Grandma. She used to love playing this game because it would bring all our family together. We always had a great time playing this game, laughing, and making memories.
Another activity I would make sure to have is movies because, we could watch movies and drink hot chocolate and eat muffins.
I would also have Karaoke night and have a speaker and a microphone because my family loves to sing and dance! And last but not least, our traditional family prayer, I like to give thanks to the Lord for everything he has given me, and my family and we always say grace for the food on our table.
