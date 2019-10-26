Readers, when you are looking for a great place to eat, a well-trained doctor to visit, or a reliable painter, you usually turn to your friends and family for advice.

The Champion’s annual Readers Choice edition allows you to take advantage of your entire community’s knowledge when it comes to select ing the best of the best.

Lots of votes

Hundreds of you voted this summer for your favorite places in the Chino Valley in six major categories: Favorite Eats and Drinks, Favorite Arts and Entertainment, Favorite Shopping, Favorite Schools, Favorite Health and Fitness and Favorite Services.

We sorted and tallied all those entries, and today we announce the winners, as well as the first runners-up.

Favorites

Often, longtime favorites still hold the title of Best in the Chino Valley, but there were some new winners too. 

While a clear winner often ran away with the votes, at other times the contest was separated by only a couple of tally marks.  And there was at least one tie in the voting.

We included the winners’ contact information, so you can check them out and draw your own conclusions if they are new to you. 

Inside this issue, some of the winners tell you what makes them unique, why they opened their business and what they do that keeps you coming back for more. 

You’ll find their stories scattered between the winners’ lists. 

And businesses are not the only winners in the 2019 Readers Choice. The names of all readers who submitted entries were placed in a prize drawing. The grand prize, second and third place winners are listed in an advertisement at the bottom of page AA19.

Champion Newspapers Readers’ Choice Awards is only in its fifth year and we are very pleased by the large number of votes we received for the contest. 

It shows that you care about the businesses you frequent, and you want your neighbors to have a great experience when they go seeking restaurants, medical offices, dry cleaning, shopping, and anything else they might need. 

New categories?

As we strive to improve the Readers Choice, we constantly examine the categories we award. So, if you read through the winners and think of a category that is missing, let us know by emailing ads@champi  onnewspapers.com

Vote again

And don’t forget to participate next year when we start collecting votes for the sixth annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

There are sure to be new businesses in town that just might make the grade in their first year, so let us know about them.

Favorite Eats and Drinks

American Cuisine

Winner: Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 597-3304

Runner-up: Denny’s, 15459 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills (909) 606-0409

Bakery/Dessert

Winner: 85 C Bakery Café, 12959 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 591-1185

Runner-up: Nothing Bundt Cakes, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 395, Chino Hills    (909) 393-4622

Bar and Grill

Winner: Riverside Bar and Grill, 5258 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 627-4144

Runner-up: Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-330

Barbeque

Winner: Joey’s BBQ, 3689 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 628-1231

Runner-up: Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4611 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 597-1227

Breakfast 

Winner: Cock-A-Doodle, 12940 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-2921

Runner-up: Flo’s Café – 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino (909) 597-3416

Breakfast Burrito

Winner: Bravo Burger, 14698 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 393-5595

Runner-up: Farmer Boy’s, 13675 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-4400

Brunch

Winner:  Mimi’s Café, 3890 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 465-1595

Runner-up: Squeeze In, 15855 Soquel Canyon Pkwy,

Ste.140, Chino Hills (909) 393-2706

Buffet

Winner: Souplantation, 4645 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 315-5265

Runner-up: Golden Corral, 2037 Rancho Valley Dr., Pomona (909) 397-0500

Butcher 

Winner: Hottinger’s 5437 Chino Ave., Chino (909) 628-2211

Candy Store

Winner: See’s Candy, 3626 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 628-5390

Caterer

Winner: Papachino’s, 14501 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-9904

Cheeseburger Combo

Winner: Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-4400

Runner-up: In-n-Out, 3927 Grand Ave., Chino (800) 786-1000

Chinese

Winner: Healthy Wok, 2581 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. E, Chino Hills (909) 606-1268

Runner-up: PF Chang’s, 3445 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 590-8250

Coffee Shop 

Winner: Flo’s Café, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino (909) 597-3416

Runner-up: Dripp Coffee Shop, 13855 City Center Dr., #3015, Chino Hills (909) 628-6384

Deli

Winner: Hottinger’s, 5437 Chino Ave., Chino (909) 628-2211

Runner-up: Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-3304 

Dinner

Winner: Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-9014

Runner-up: Owen’s Bistro, 5210 D St., Chino (909) 628-0452

Family Friendly Eats

Winner: Flo’s Café, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino (909) 597-3416

Runner-up: Chino Café, 3785 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 464-1888

Fast Food 

Winner: In-n-Out, 3927 Grand Ave., Chino (800) 786-1000

Runner-up: Archibald’s, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Rd., Chino Hills (909) 321-2188

Hamburger

Winner: In-n-Out, 3927 Grand Ave., Chino (800) 786-1000

Runner-up: Farmer Boy’s, 13675 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-4400

Happy Hour

Winner: Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills (909) 590-9424

Runner-up: Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill, 3335 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 203-5500

Healthy Eats

Winner: Papachino’s, 4501 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-9904

Ice Cream 

Winner: Baskin Robbins, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-9705

Runner-up: Coldstone, 13065 Peyton Dr., Ste. C, Chino Hills (909) 902-0015 

Indian Cusine 

Winner: Tamarind, 4047 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 364-9141

Italian

Winner: Cannataro’s, 12356 Mountain Ave., Chino (909) 590-7960

Runner-up: Vince’s Spaghetti, 12345 Mountain Ave., Chino (909) 590-7960

Japanese 

Winner: Wabi Sabi, 4029 Grand Ave., Ste. A, Chino (909) 613-5888

Runner-up: Ojiuya, 4183 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. J, Chino Hills (909) 606-8638

Juice Bar

Winner: Juice it Up, 7033 Schaeffer Ave., Chino (909) 590-8900 and Juice it Up, 3908 Grand Ave., Ste. C, Chino Hills (909) 591-6445

Korean

Winner: GEN BBQ, 3370 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 517-9205

Runner-up: Wang Cho, 3911 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 627-5555

Lunch

Winner: Los Portales, 12542 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-6660

Runner-up: Riverside Grill, 5258 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 627-4144

Mexican 

Winner: Casa Sanchez, 2284 Mountain Ave., Ontario (909) 983-2826

Runner-up: Los Portales, 12542 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-6660

Micro-Brewery

Winner: I & I Brewery, 5135 Edison Ave., Chino (909) 627-8883

Runner-up: Chino Hills Brewery, 3280 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 247-1800

Pizza

Winner: New York Pizzeria, 12431 Central Ave., Chino (909) 627-8883

Runner-up: JoJo’s Pizza, 2923 Chino Ave., Chino Hills (909) 464-2222

Poke

Winner: Oke Poke, 3277 Grand Ave., Ste. L, Chino Hills (909) 548-7887

Runner-up: Ichi Poki, 4021 Grand Ave., Ste. A, Chino (909) 364-9666

Romantic Restaurant

Winner: Owen’s Bistro, 5210 D St., Chino (909) 628-0452

Seafood

Winner: Papachino’s, 14501 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-9904

Runner-up: Pacific Fish Grill, 13865 City Center Dr., Chino Hills (909) 902-0099

Salad Bar

Winner: Souplantation, 4645 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 315-5265

Runner-up: Lettuce Toss It, 15934 Los Serranos Country Club Dr., Chino Hills (909) 606-9995

Sandwich

Winners: Jersey Mike’s, 12152 Central Ave., Chino (909) 627-9555 and 3330 Grand Ave, Chino Hills (909) 342-9028

Runner-up: Which Wich, 3410 Grand Ave, Chino Hills (909) 465-0050

Sports-Bar

Winner: Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-3304

Runner-up: Buffalo’s Wild Wings, 3160 Chino Ave., Chino Hills (909) 591-9035

Steak House

Winner: Tahoe Joe’s, 3968 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 628-1320

Runner-up: Tony’s Spunky Steer, 11979 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-6763

Sushi

Winner: RA Sushi, 13925 City Center Dr., #2065, Chino Hills (909) 902-0044

Runner-up: Ojiuya, 4183 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. J, Chino Hills (909) 606-8638

Tacos

Winner: Taco Dude’s, 5065 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 591-3950

Runner-up: Marisco’s El Puerto, 5599 Riverside Drive, Chino (909) 628-2903

Thai Food

Winner: Thai Corner, 14230 Chino Hills Pkwy, #H, Chino Hills (909)  627-6189

Runner-up: Yogurtland, 4505 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. D, Chino Hills (909) 597-4961

Favorite Arts, Entertainment

Bingo

Winner: Chino Hills 55+ Club, 14250 & 14280 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (951) 675-2781

Bowling Alley

Winner: Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 342-7889

Golf Course

Winner: Los Serrano’s Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-1769

Runner-up: El Prado, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino (909) 597-1751

Kids Fun Zone

Winner: Party Kingdom, 3937 Schaefer Ave., Chino (909) 628-9900

Runner-up: Chuck E Cheese, 5250 Philadelphia St., Ste. K., Chino (909) 591-4430

Live Theater

Winner: Chino Community Children’s Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino (909) 590-1149

Movie Theatre 

Winner: Harkin’s, 3070 Chino Ave., Chino Hills (909) 627-8010

Favorite Shopping

Auto Dealership

Winner: MK Smith, 12845 Central Ave., Chino (909) 743-5697

Runner-up: Chino Hills Ford, 4480 Chino Pkwy, Chino (909) 203-5700 

Bike Shop 

Winner: Jax Bicycle, 13890 Peyton Dr., Unit A, Chino Hills (909 287-7790

Runner-up: Empire Bike, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Ste 325 Chino Hills (909) 393-2423

Clothing Store

Winner: Kohl’s, 4093 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 591-8525

Runner-up:  JC Penney, 14659 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-5099

Florist

Winner:   Chino Florist, 12968 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-4775

Runner-up: Amore Florist, 12851 Mountain Ave., Chino (714) 404-8059

Furniture Store

Winner: Arizona Leather, 4235 Schaefer Ave., Chino (909) 993-5101

Garden Shop/Nursery

Winner: OF Wolfinbarger, 5675 Francis Ave., Chino (909) 627-7481

Runner-up: Moon Valley Nursery, 5211 Edison Ave., Chino (909) 325-4024

Gift Shop

Winner: Parkway Postal, 4195 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 597-7744

Runner-up: Amore Gifts, 12851 Mountain Ave., Chino (714) 404-8059

Grocery Store

Winner: Stater Bros, 14250 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 591-5405 and 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino (909) 627-6665

Runner-up: Albertson’s, 3255 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 590-3660 and 14570 Los Serranos Country Club Dr., Chino Hills (909) 606-8184

Hardware Store

Winner: Chino Lumber, 13339 Central Ave., Chino (909) 627-3675

Runner-up: Home Depot, 14549 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-3645

Liquor Store

Winner: Bev Mo, 4037 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 627-4999

Runner-up: Party House Liquor, 4060 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 597-1759

Music Store

Winner: KYR Music, 14560 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 597-0750

Shopping Center

Winner: Spectrum , 4097 Grand Ave., Chino (866) 874-2389

Runner-up: The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Dr., Chino Hills (909) 364-1386

Tire Store

Winner: America’s Tire, 11925 Central Ave., Chino (909) 591-4501 and 13141 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 548-6707

Favorite Schools

Preschool

Winner: Good Earth Montesorri, 2593-A Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-0998

Runner-up: Cross Point, 6950 Edison Ave., Chino (909) 606-9833

Elementary

Winner: Loving Lutheran School, 14816 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 597-4668

Runner-up: Eagle Canyon, 13435 Eagle Canyon Dr., Chino Hills (909) 590-2707

Jr. High/High School

Winner: Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 627-3584

Runner-up: Canyon Hills Jr. High, 2500 Madrugada Dr., Chino Hills (909) 464-9938

College

Winner: Chaffey Comm. College, 5897 College Park, Chino (909) 652-8000

Adult School

Winner: Chino Adult School, 12970 3rd St., Chino (909) 627-9613

Technical School

Winner: Baldy View ROP: 1501 S. Bon View Ave., Ontario (909) 947-3400

Tutoring

Winner: Sylvan Learning, 12887 Mountain Ave., Chino (909) 334-4960

Runner-up: Brain Zone, 15870 Soquel Canyon Pkwy, Ste. K, Chino Hills (909) 606-4863

Favorite Health and Fitness

Acupuncture

Winner: Baek’s Chiropractor, 13801 Roswell Ave., Ste. G, Chino (909) 548-6868

Assisted Living

Winner: Pacifica Senior Living, 6500 Butterfield Ranch Rd., Chino Hills (909) 247-1556

Runner-up: Oakmont Senior Living, 14837 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 538-8642 

Bootcamp

Winner: The Camp Transformation Center, 14626 Central Ave., Chino (909) 393-9075

Runner-up: Chino Fit, 14040 Central Ave., Chino (909) 636-2239

Chiropractor

Winner: Martin Chiropractic, 13801 Roswell Ave., Ste. F, Chino (909) 591-2525

Dance Studio

Winner: Talent Factory, 13613 12th St., Ste. A, Chino (909) 591-1212

Day Spa

Winner: Body Essentials, 14516 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 548-7402

Runner-up: Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 155, Chino Hills (909) 342-6556

Dentist

Winner: Dr. Kathleen Luciano, DDS, 12626 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-6005

Runner-up: Dr. James Fabozzi, DDS, 4020 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 597-4711 

Doctor (Family)

Winner: Dr. Tat, 5450 Jefferson Ave., Chino (909) 219-9804

Runner-up: Dr. Pamela Hartford, 5253 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 464-2845

Doctor (Specialty)

Winner: Dr. Priti Desai (Pediatrics), 15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr., Ste. 170, Chino Hills (909) 606-4400

Runner-up: Dr. Hoang Xuan (Dermatology), 13768 Roswell Ave., Ste. 102, Chino (909) 364-1959

Health Food Store

Winner: Sprout’s, 3630 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 548-0440

Runner-up: Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Food Market, 12835 Mountain Ave., Chino (909) 993-9200

Gym

Winner: 24 Hour Fitness, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 780, Chino Hills (909) 393-0724 and 12155 Central Ave., Chino (909) 590-4454

Runner-up: Planet Fitness, 5515 Philadelphia St., Chino (909) 342-6360

Hospital

Winner: Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino (909) 464-8600

Runner-up: Pomona Valley Hospital, 1798 N. Garey Ave., Pomona (909) 865-9500

Medical Office

Winner: Vista Medial, 12488 Central Ave., Chino (909) 613- 0100

Runner-up: Kaiser Medical, 11911 Central Ave., Chino (833) 574-2273

Optometry

Winner: Dr. Tran (Inland Family Optometry), 3991 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 591-0077

Runner-up: Dr. Crum Optometry, 2581 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-8378

Pharmacy

Winner: Rite-Aid, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste 500, Chino Hills (909) 393-5710 and 12059 Central Ave., Chino (909) 627-4012

Runner-up: Walgreens, 12490 Central Ave., Chino (909) 464-9520 and 3320 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-9056

Physical Therapy

Winner: Pro Body, 3110 Chino Ave., #130, Chino Hills (909) 902-5049

Runner-up: Club Pilates, 13920 City Center Drive, #4010, Chino Hills (909) 529-1041

Pilates Studio

Winner: The Pilates Circle, 14260 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. A, Chino Hills (909) 631-6370

Runner-up: Club Pilates, 13920 City Center Dr., #4010, Chino Hills (909) 529-1041

Senior Living

Winner: Pacifica Senior Living, 6500 Butterfield Ranch Rd., Chino Hills (909) 247-1556

Runner-up: Oakmont Senior Living, 14837 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 538-8642

Urgent Care

Winner: Vista Medical, 12488 Central Ave., Chino (909) 613-0100

Runner-up: Premier Urgent Care, 3110 Chino Ave., Chino Hills (909) 630-7868

Yoga Studio

Winner: Yoga Body, 14677 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 247-1921

Runner-up: Omnira Yoga, 15210 Central Ave., Chino (909) 979-1032

Weight Loss Center

Winner: Weight Watchers, 3935 Grand Ave., Ste. 2, Chino (800) 651-6000

Runner-up: The Camp Transformation, 14626 Central Ave., Chino (909) 393-9075

Favorite Services

Air Conditioning/Heating

Winner: Metz AC, 13784 Monte Vista Ave., Chino (909) 614-4125

Runner-up: Air Med, 3895 Bayberry Dr., Chino Hills (909) 281-7741

Attorney

Winner: Rossana Mitchell, 15345 Fairfield Ranch Rd., Ste. 210, Chino Hills (909) 597-3111

Auto Body Shop

Winner: Cherry Auto Body, 13634 Central Ave., Chino (909) 591-7481

Runner-up: Dale Bright Auto Body, 5180 G St., Chino (909) 628-0600

Auto Repair

Winner: Gabriel’s Automotive, 13654 Central Ave., Chino (909) 464-9005

Runner-up: Dale Bright Auto Body, 5180 G St., Chino (909) 628-0600

Bank

Winner: Chino Commercial Bank, 14245 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 393-8880

Barber Shop

Winner: Big W, 5662 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 465-1842

Car Wash

Winner: Chino Hills Car Wash, 14694 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-1726

Runner-up: Soft Touch Car Wash, 5246 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 628-9407

Day Care Center

Winner: Good Earth Montessori School, 2593-A Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-0998

Dry Cleaner

Winner: Sam’s Environmental Cleaners, 3626 Grand Ave., Ste. E., Chino Hills (909) 628-1004

Escrow Company 

Winner: Inland Empire Escrow, 12794 Central Ave., Chino (909) 591-9387

Eyebrow Threading

Winner: Kaya Threading, 3817 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 627-2011

Runner-up: Zia Threading, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-8182

Eyelash Extension

Winner: Sugar Blossom Lashes, 13920 City Center Dr., #4045, Chino Hills (909) 671-9574

Facial

Winner: Facelogic, 13850 City Center Dr., #5050, Chino Hills (909) 548-3223

Runner-up: Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 155, Chino Hills (909) 342-6556

Insurance

Winner: AAA Club, 5402 Philadelphia St., Ste. A, Chino (909) 591-9451

Runner-up: State Farm/Vanessa Vargas, 15315 Fairfield Ranch Rd., Ste. 260, Chino Hills (909) 597-4797

Martial Arts

Winner: Red Dragon, 5401, 3580 Grand Ave., Ste. G., Chino Hills (909) 517-2298

Massage

Winner: Lucky Massage, 4665 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 606-6861

Runner-up: Relax Spa, 6180 Riverside Dr., Ste. G, Chino (909) 465-6135

Mortgage

Winner: Loan Depot, 3281 E. Guasti Rd., Ste. 550, Ontario (909) 912-7810

Mortuary

Winner: Griffith Bros, 13002 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-2329

Nail Salon

Winner: Happy Nails, 3809 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 464-0330

Runner-up: For Your Nails: 6180 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 590-0628

Oil Change

Winner: Jiffy Lube, 13870 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 627-4466

Runner-up: Pep Boys, 4046 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 590-7141

Pack and Ship Center

Winner: USPS, 14071 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills (800) 275-8777

Pet Grooming

Winner: Vinjon’s, 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino (909) 627-2212

Runner-up:   Doggie Matt, 5664 Riverside Drive, Chino (909) 590-3894

Pet Veterinarian

Winner: Dr. Hill, 12578 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-5155

Runner-up: Loving Hands Animal Hospital, 4108 Edison Ave., Ste. 111, Chino (909) 591-2273

Pet Clinic/Hospital

Winner: Chino Hills Small Animal Clinic, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino (909) 591-1805

Runner-up: Loving Hands Animal Hospital, 4108 Edison Ave., Ste. 111, Chino (909) 591-2273

Pet Kennel

Winner: Vinjon’s, 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino (909) 627-2212

Runner-up: Chino Hills Small Animal Clinic, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino (909) 591-1805

Plumbing

Winner: Vortex, 13505 Yorba Ave., Ste. L, Chino (909) 548-4411

Real Estate Agent

Winner: Jack Soliman/John Balsz Real Estate, Chino/Chino Hills (909) 262-3132

Real Estate Office

Winner: Patrick Wood/Help-u-Sell, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 385, Chino Hills (909) 597-5252

Self-Storage

Winner: Chino Hills Self Storage, 15315 Red Barn Ct., Chino Hills (909) 393-8898

Smog Station

Winner: US Smog, 14452 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 590-0202

Runner-up: EZ Smog, 14935 La Palma Dr., Chino (909) 597-8984

Tanning Salon

Winner: Planet Beach, 13890 Peyton Dr., Ste. C, Chino Hills (909) 465-9911

Tax Preparation 

Winner: H & R Block, 14856 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 393-3223

Travel Agency 

Winner: AAA Club, 5402 Philadelphia St., Ste. A, Chino (909) 591-9451

Waxing

Winner: Pretty Kitty, 4645 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. C, Chino Hills (909) 393-5889

Runner-up: European Wax Center, 13925 City Center Dr., Ste. 2040, Chino Hills (909) 590-4848

Window/Door Installation

Winner: The Window Guys, 8333 Rochester Ave., Ste. 104, Rancho Cucamonga (909) 466-0274

Worship Center

Winner: St. Paul’s the Apostle, 14085 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 465-5503

Runner-up: Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills (909) 393-7100

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.