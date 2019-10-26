Readers, when you are looking for a great place to eat, a well-trained doctor to visit, or a reliable painter, you usually turn to your friends and family for advice.
The Champion’s annual Readers Choice edition allows you to take advantage of your entire community’s knowledge when it comes to select ing the best of the best.
Lots of votes
Hundreds of you voted this summer for your favorite places in the Chino Valley in six major categories: Favorite Eats and Drinks, Favorite Arts and Entertainment, Favorite Shopping, Favorite Schools, Favorite Health and Fitness and Favorite Services.
We sorted and tallied all those entries, and today we announce the winners, as well as the first runners-up.
Favorites
Often, longtime favorites still hold the title of Best in the Chino Valley, but there were some new winners too.
While a clear winner often ran away with the votes, at other times the contest was separated by only a couple of tally marks. And there was at least one tie in the voting.
We included the winners’ contact information, so you can check them out and draw your own conclusions if they are new to you.
Inside this issue, some of the winners tell you what makes them unique, why they opened their business and what they do that keeps you coming back for more.
You’ll find their stories scattered between the winners’ lists.
And businesses are not the only winners in the 2019 Readers Choice. The names of all readers who submitted entries were placed in a prize drawing. The grand prize, second and third place winners are listed in an advertisement at the bottom of page AA19.
Champion Newspapers Readers’ Choice Awards is only in its fifth year and we are very pleased by the large number of votes we received for the contest.
It shows that you care about the businesses you frequent, and you want your neighbors to have a great experience when they go seeking restaurants, medical offices, dry cleaning, shopping, and anything else they might need.
New categories?
As we strive to improve the Readers Choice, we constantly examine the categories we award. So, if you read through the winners and think of a category that is missing, let us know by emailing ads@champi onnewspapers.com.
Vote again
And don’t forget to participate next year when we start collecting votes for the sixth annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
There are sure to be new businesses in town that just might make the grade in their first year, so let us know about them.
Favorite Eats and Drinks
American Cuisine
Winner: Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 597-3304
Runner-up: Denny’s, 15459 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills (909) 606-0409
Bakery/Dessert
Winner: 85 C Bakery Café, 12959 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 591-1185
Runner-up: Nothing Bundt Cakes, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 395, Chino Hills (909) 393-4622
Bar and Grill
Winner: Riverside Bar and Grill, 5258 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 627-4144
Runner-up: Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-330
Barbeque
Winner: Joey’s BBQ, 3689 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 628-1231
Runner-up: Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4611 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 597-1227
Breakfast
Winner: Cock-A-Doodle, 12940 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-2921
Runner-up: Flo’s Café – 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino (909) 597-3416
Breakfast Burrito
Winner: Bravo Burger, 14698 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 393-5595
Runner-up: Farmer Boy’s, 13675 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-4400
Brunch
Winner: Mimi’s Café, 3890 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 465-1595
Runner-up: Squeeze In, 15855 Soquel Canyon Pkwy,
Ste.140, Chino Hills (909) 393-2706
Buffet
Winner: Souplantation, 4645 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 315-5265
Runner-up: Golden Corral, 2037 Rancho Valley Dr., Pomona (909) 397-0500
Butcher
Winner: Hottinger’s 5437 Chino Ave., Chino (909) 628-2211
Candy Store
Winner: See’s Candy, 3626 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 628-5390
Caterer
Winner: Papachino’s, 14501 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-9904
Cheeseburger Combo
Winner: Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-4400
Runner-up: In-n-Out, 3927 Grand Ave., Chino (800) 786-1000
Chinese
Winner: Healthy Wok, 2581 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. E, Chino Hills (909) 606-1268
Runner-up: PF Chang’s, 3445 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 590-8250
Coffee Shop
Winner: Flo’s Café, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino (909) 597-3416
Runner-up: Dripp Coffee Shop, 13855 City Center Dr., #3015, Chino Hills (909) 628-6384
Deli
Winner: Hottinger’s, 5437 Chino Ave., Chino (909) 628-2211
Runner-up: Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-3304
Dinner
Winner: Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-9014
Runner-up: Owen’s Bistro, 5210 D St., Chino (909) 628-0452
Family Friendly Eats
Winner: Flo’s Café, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino (909) 597-3416
Runner-up: Chino Café, 3785 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 464-1888
Fast Food
Winner: In-n-Out, 3927 Grand Ave., Chino (800) 786-1000
Runner-up: Archibald’s, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Rd., Chino Hills (909) 321-2188
Hamburger
Winner: In-n-Out, 3927 Grand Ave., Chino (800) 786-1000
Runner-up: Farmer Boy’s, 13675 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-4400
Happy Hour
Winner: Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills (909) 590-9424
Runner-up: Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill, 3335 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 203-5500
Healthy Eats
Winner: Papachino’s, 4501 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-9904
Ice Cream
Winner: Baskin Robbins, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-9705
Runner-up: Coldstone, 13065 Peyton Dr., Ste. C, Chino Hills (909) 902-0015
Indian Cusine
Winner: Tamarind, 4047 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 364-9141
Italian
Winner: Cannataro’s, 12356 Mountain Ave., Chino (909) 590-7960
Runner-up: Vince’s Spaghetti, 12345 Mountain Ave., Chino (909) 590-7960
Japanese
Winner: Wabi Sabi, 4029 Grand Ave., Ste. A, Chino (909) 613-5888
Runner-up: Ojiuya, 4183 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. J, Chino Hills (909) 606-8638
Juice Bar
Winner: Juice it Up, 7033 Schaeffer Ave., Chino (909) 590-8900 and Juice it Up, 3908 Grand Ave., Ste. C, Chino Hills (909) 591-6445
Korean
Winner: GEN BBQ, 3370 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 517-9205
Runner-up: Wang Cho, 3911 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 627-5555
Lunch
Winner: Los Portales, 12542 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-6660
Runner-up: Riverside Grill, 5258 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 627-4144
Mexican
Winner: Casa Sanchez, 2284 Mountain Ave., Ontario (909) 983-2826
Runner-up: Los Portales, 12542 Central Ave., Chino (909) 548-6660
Micro-Brewery
Winner: I & I Brewery, 5135 Edison Ave., Chino (909) 627-8883
Runner-up: Chino Hills Brewery, 3280 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 247-1800
Pizza
Winner: New York Pizzeria, 12431 Central Ave., Chino (909) 627-8883
Runner-up: JoJo’s Pizza, 2923 Chino Ave., Chino Hills (909) 464-2222
Poke
Winner: Oke Poke, 3277 Grand Ave., Ste. L, Chino Hills (909) 548-7887
Runner-up: Ichi Poki, 4021 Grand Ave., Ste. A, Chino (909) 364-9666
Romantic Restaurant
Winner: Owen’s Bistro, 5210 D St., Chino (909) 628-0452
Seafood
Winner: Papachino’s, 14501 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-9904
Runner-up: Pacific Fish Grill, 13865 City Center Dr., Chino Hills (909) 902-0099
Salad Bar
Winner: Souplantation, 4645 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 315-5265
Runner-up: Lettuce Toss It, 15934 Los Serranos Country Club Dr., Chino Hills (909) 606-9995
Sandwich
Winners: Jersey Mike’s, 12152 Central Ave., Chino (909) 627-9555 and 3330 Grand Ave, Chino Hills (909) 342-9028
Runner-up: Which Wich, 3410 Grand Ave, Chino Hills (909) 465-0050
Sports-Bar
Winner: Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-3304
Runner-up: Buffalo’s Wild Wings, 3160 Chino Ave., Chino Hills (909) 591-9035
Steak House
Winner: Tahoe Joe’s, 3968 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 628-1320
Runner-up: Tony’s Spunky Steer, 11979 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-6763
Sushi
Winner: RA Sushi, 13925 City Center Dr., #2065, Chino Hills (909) 902-0044
Runner-up: Ojiuya, 4183 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. J, Chino Hills (909) 606-8638
Tacos
Winner: Taco Dude’s, 5065 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 591-3950
Runner-up: Marisco’s El Puerto, 5599 Riverside Drive, Chino (909) 628-2903
Thai Food
Winner: Thai Corner, 14230 Chino Hills Pkwy, #H, Chino Hills (909) 627-6189
Runner-up: Yogurtland, 4505 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. D, Chino Hills (909) 597-4961
Favorite Arts, Entertainment
Bingo
Winner: Chino Hills 55+ Club, 14250 & 14280 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (951) 675-2781
Bowling Alley
Winner: Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 342-7889
Golf Course
Winner: Los Serrano’s Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-1769
Runner-up: El Prado, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino (909) 597-1751
Kids Fun Zone
Winner: Party Kingdom, 3937 Schaefer Ave., Chino (909) 628-9900
Runner-up: Chuck E Cheese, 5250 Philadelphia St., Ste. K., Chino (909) 591-4430
Live Theater
Winner: Chino Community Children’s Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino (909) 590-1149
Movie Theatre
Winner: Harkin’s, 3070 Chino Ave., Chino Hills (909) 627-8010
Favorite Shopping
Auto Dealership
Winner: MK Smith, 12845 Central Ave., Chino (909) 743-5697
Runner-up: Chino Hills Ford, 4480 Chino Pkwy, Chino (909) 203-5700
Bike Shop
Winner: Jax Bicycle, 13890 Peyton Dr., Unit A, Chino Hills (909 287-7790
Runner-up: Empire Bike, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Ste 325 Chino Hills (909) 393-2423
Clothing Store
Winner: Kohl’s, 4093 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 591-8525
Runner-up: JC Penney, 14659 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-5099
Florist
Winner: Chino Florist, 12968 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-4775
Runner-up: Amore Florist, 12851 Mountain Ave., Chino (714) 404-8059
Furniture Store
Winner: Arizona Leather, 4235 Schaefer Ave., Chino (909) 993-5101
Garden Shop/Nursery
Winner: OF Wolfinbarger, 5675 Francis Ave., Chino (909) 627-7481
Runner-up: Moon Valley Nursery, 5211 Edison Ave., Chino (909) 325-4024
Gift Shop
Winner: Parkway Postal, 4195 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 597-7744
Runner-up: Amore Gifts, 12851 Mountain Ave., Chino (714) 404-8059
Grocery Store
Winner: Stater Bros, 14250 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 591-5405 and 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino (909) 627-6665
Runner-up: Albertson’s, 3255 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 590-3660 and 14570 Los Serranos Country Club Dr., Chino Hills (909) 606-8184
Hardware Store
Winner: Chino Lumber, 13339 Central Ave., Chino (909) 627-3675
Runner-up: Home Depot, 14549 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 393-3645
Liquor Store
Winner: Bev Mo, 4037 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 627-4999
Runner-up: Party House Liquor, 4060 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 597-1759
Music Store
Winner: KYR Music, 14560 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 597-0750
Shopping Center
Winner: Spectrum , 4097 Grand Ave., Chino (866) 874-2389
Runner-up: The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Dr., Chino Hills (909) 364-1386
Tire Store
Winner: America’s Tire, 11925 Central Ave., Chino (909) 591-4501 and 13141 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 548-6707
Favorite Schools
Preschool
Winner: Good Earth Montesorri, 2593-A Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-0998
Runner-up: Cross Point, 6950 Edison Ave., Chino (909) 606-9833
Elementary
Winner: Loving Lutheran School, 14816 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 597-4668
Runner-up: Eagle Canyon, 13435 Eagle Canyon Dr., Chino Hills (909) 590-2707
Jr. High/High School
Winner: Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 627-3584
Runner-up: Canyon Hills Jr. High, 2500 Madrugada Dr., Chino Hills (909) 464-9938
College
Winner: Chaffey Comm. College, 5897 College Park, Chino (909) 652-8000
Adult School
Winner: Chino Adult School, 12970 3rd St., Chino (909) 627-9613
Technical School
Winner: Baldy View ROP: 1501 S. Bon View Ave., Ontario (909) 947-3400
Tutoring
Winner: Sylvan Learning, 12887 Mountain Ave., Chino (909) 334-4960
Runner-up: Brain Zone, 15870 Soquel Canyon Pkwy, Ste. K, Chino Hills (909) 606-4863
Favorite Health and Fitness
Acupuncture
Winner: Baek’s Chiropractor, 13801 Roswell Ave., Ste. G, Chino (909) 548-6868
Assisted Living
Winner: Pacifica Senior Living, 6500 Butterfield Ranch Rd., Chino Hills (909) 247-1556
Runner-up: Oakmont Senior Living, 14837 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 538-8642
Bootcamp
Winner: The Camp Transformation Center, 14626 Central Ave., Chino (909) 393-9075
Runner-up: Chino Fit, 14040 Central Ave., Chino (909) 636-2239
Chiropractor
Winner: Martin Chiropractic, 13801 Roswell Ave., Ste. F, Chino (909) 591-2525
Dance Studio
Winner: Talent Factory, 13613 12th St., Ste. A, Chino (909) 591-1212
Day Spa
Winner: Body Essentials, 14516 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 548-7402
Runner-up: Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 155, Chino Hills (909) 342-6556
Dentist
Winner: Dr. Kathleen Luciano, DDS, 12626 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-6005
Runner-up: Dr. James Fabozzi, DDS, 4020 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 597-4711
Doctor (Family)
Winner: Dr. Tat, 5450 Jefferson Ave., Chino (909) 219-9804
Runner-up: Dr. Pamela Hartford, 5253 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 464-2845
Doctor (Specialty)
Winner: Dr. Priti Desai (Pediatrics), 15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr., Ste. 170, Chino Hills (909) 606-4400
Runner-up: Dr. Hoang Xuan (Dermatology), 13768 Roswell Ave., Ste. 102, Chino (909) 364-1959
Health Food Store
Winner: Sprout’s, 3630 Grand Ave., Chino Hills (909) 548-0440
Runner-up: Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Food Market, 12835 Mountain Ave., Chino (909) 993-9200
Gym
Winner: 24 Hour Fitness, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 780, Chino Hills (909) 393-0724 and 12155 Central Ave., Chino (909) 590-4454
Runner-up: Planet Fitness, 5515 Philadelphia St., Chino (909) 342-6360
Hospital
Winner: Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino (909) 464-8600
Runner-up: Pomona Valley Hospital, 1798 N. Garey Ave., Pomona (909) 865-9500
Medical Office
Winner: Vista Medial, 12488 Central Ave., Chino (909) 613- 0100
Runner-up: Kaiser Medical, 11911 Central Ave., Chino (833) 574-2273
Optometry
Winner: Dr. Tran (Inland Family Optometry), 3991 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 591-0077
Runner-up: Dr. Crum Optometry, 2581 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-8378
Pharmacy
Winner: Rite-Aid, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste 500, Chino Hills (909) 393-5710 and 12059 Central Ave., Chino (909) 627-4012
Runner-up: Walgreens, 12490 Central Ave., Chino (909) 464-9520 and 3320 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-9056
Physical Therapy
Winner: Pro Body, 3110 Chino Ave., #130, Chino Hills (909) 902-5049
Runner-up: Club Pilates, 13920 City Center Drive, #4010, Chino Hills (909) 529-1041
Pilates Studio
Winner: The Pilates Circle, 14260 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. A, Chino Hills (909) 631-6370
Runner-up: Club Pilates, 13920 City Center Dr., #4010, Chino Hills (909) 529-1041
Senior Living
Winner: Pacifica Senior Living, 6500 Butterfield Ranch Rd., Chino Hills (909) 247-1556
Runner-up: Oakmont Senior Living, 14837 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 538-8642
Urgent Care
Winner: Vista Medical, 12488 Central Ave., Chino (909) 613-0100
Runner-up: Premier Urgent Care, 3110 Chino Ave., Chino Hills (909) 630-7868
Yoga Studio
Winner: Yoga Body, 14677 Ramona Ave., Chino (909) 247-1921
Runner-up: Omnira Yoga, 15210 Central Ave., Chino (909) 979-1032
Weight Loss Center
Winner: Weight Watchers, 3935 Grand Ave., Ste. 2, Chino (800) 651-6000
Runner-up: The Camp Transformation, 14626 Central Ave., Chino (909) 393-9075
Favorite Services
Air Conditioning/Heating
Winner: Metz AC, 13784 Monte Vista Ave., Chino (909) 614-4125
Runner-up: Air Med, 3895 Bayberry Dr., Chino Hills (909) 281-7741
Attorney
Winner: Rossana Mitchell, 15345 Fairfield Ranch Rd., Ste. 210, Chino Hills (909) 597-3111
Auto Body Shop
Winner: Cherry Auto Body, 13634 Central Ave., Chino (909) 591-7481
Runner-up: Dale Bright Auto Body, 5180 G St., Chino (909) 628-0600
Auto Repair
Winner: Gabriel’s Automotive, 13654 Central Ave., Chino (909) 464-9005
Runner-up: Dale Bright Auto Body, 5180 G St., Chino (909) 628-0600
Bank
Winner: Chino Commercial Bank, 14245 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 393-8880
Barber Shop
Winner: Big W, 5662 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 465-1842
Car Wash
Winner: Chino Hills Car Wash, 14694 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 597-1726
Runner-up: Soft Touch Car Wash, 5246 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 628-9407
Day Care Center
Winner: Good Earth Montessori School, 2593-A Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-0998
Dry Cleaner
Winner: Sam’s Environmental Cleaners, 3626 Grand Ave., Ste. E., Chino Hills (909) 628-1004
Escrow Company
Winner: Inland Empire Escrow, 12794 Central Ave., Chino (909) 591-9387
Eyebrow Threading
Winner: Kaya Threading, 3817 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 627-2011
Runner-up: Zia Threading, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 393-8182
Eyelash Extension
Winner: Sugar Blossom Lashes, 13920 City Center Dr., #4045, Chino Hills (909) 671-9574
Facial
Winner: Facelogic, 13850 City Center Dr., #5050, Chino Hills (909) 548-3223
Runner-up: Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 155, Chino Hills (909) 342-6556
Insurance
Winner: AAA Club, 5402 Philadelphia St., Ste. A, Chino (909) 591-9451
Runner-up: State Farm/Vanessa Vargas, 15315 Fairfield Ranch Rd., Ste. 260, Chino Hills (909) 597-4797
Martial Arts
Winner: Red Dragon, 5401, 3580 Grand Ave., Ste. G., Chino Hills (909) 517-2298
Massage
Winner: Lucky Massage, 4665 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills (909) 606-6861
Runner-up: Relax Spa, 6180 Riverside Dr., Ste. G, Chino (909) 465-6135
Mortgage
Winner: Loan Depot, 3281 E. Guasti Rd., Ste. 550, Ontario (909) 912-7810
Mortuary
Winner: Griffith Bros, 13002 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-2329
Nail Salon
Winner: Happy Nails, 3809 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 464-0330
Runner-up: For Your Nails: 6180 Riverside Dr., Chino (909) 590-0628
Oil Change
Winner: Jiffy Lube, 13870 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 627-4466
Runner-up: Pep Boys, 4046 Grand Ave., Chino (909) 590-7141
Pack and Ship Center
Winner: USPS, 14071 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills (800) 275-8777
Pet Grooming
Winner: Vinjon’s, 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino (909) 627-2212
Runner-up: Doggie Matt, 5664 Riverside Drive, Chino (909) 590-3894
Pet Veterinarian
Winner: Dr. Hill, 12578 Central Ave., Chino (909) 628-5155
Runner-up: Loving Hands Animal Hospital, 4108 Edison Ave., Ste. 111, Chino (909) 591-2273
Pet Clinic/Hospital
Winner: Chino Hills Small Animal Clinic, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino (909) 591-1805
Runner-up: Loving Hands Animal Hospital, 4108 Edison Ave., Ste. 111, Chino (909) 591-2273
Pet Kennel
Winner: Vinjon’s, 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino (909) 627-2212
Runner-up: Chino Hills Small Animal Clinic, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino (909) 591-1805
Plumbing
Winner: Vortex, 13505 Yorba Ave., Ste. L, Chino (909) 548-4411
Real Estate Agent
Winner: Jack Soliman/John Balsz Real Estate, Chino/Chino Hills (909) 262-3132
Real Estate Office
Winner: Patrick Wood/Help-u-Sell, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. 385, Chino Hills (909) 597-5252
Self-Storage
Winner: Chino Hills Self Storage, 15315 Red Barn Ct., Chino Hills (909) 393-8898
Smog Station
Winner: US Smog, 14452 Pipeline Ave., Chino (909) 590-0202
Runner-up: EZ Smog, 14935 La Palma Dr., Chino (909) 597-8984
Tanning Salon
Winner: Planet Beach, 13890 Peyton Dr., Ste. C, Chino Hills (909) 465-9911
Tax Preparation
Winner: H & R Block, 14856 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills (909) 393-3223
Travel Agency
Winner: AAA Club, 5402 Philadelphia St., Ste. A, Chino (909) 591-9451
Waxing
Winner: Pretty Kitty, 4645 Chino Hills Pkwy, Ste. C, Chino Hills (909) 393-5889
Runner-up: European Wax Center, 13925 City Center Dr., Ste. 2040, Chino Hills (909) 590-4848
Window/Door Installation
Winner: The Window Guys, 8333 Rochester Ave., Ste. 104, Rancho Cucamonga (909) 466-0274
Worship Center
Winner: St. Paul’s the Apostle, 14085 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills (909) 465-5503
Runner-up: Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills (909) 393-7100
