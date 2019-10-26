Dr. Cornelia Holmes is board certified in family medicine. With experience in urgent care and family practice, which includes caring for patients of all ages and backgrounds. She has special interest in women’s health.
Originally from Romania, Dr. Holmes received her medical doctor degree from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Victor Babes” in Timisoara, Romania. She completed her residency at Mercy Medical Center in Merced, California, an affiliate of the University of California, Davis.
Dr. Holmes is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association. She is fluent in English, Romanian and Spanish.
Since joining Vista Medical Group, Dr. Holmes has rapidly gained the respect and admiration of her colleagues and popularity amongst her patients.
Dr. Holmes is married with two children, is family oriented and enjoys spending time with loved ones, staying active cooking and sewing.
Dr. Holmes accepts most HMO’s and PPO’s insurances and is accepting new patients at her office locations in Chino and Corona.
Dr. Preeti Adeshara is Board Certified in Family Medicine. She completed her residency at University of Alabama.
She also has a master’s degree in Reiki, a traditional Japanese method of healing.
Dr. Adeshara believes in the importance of the combination of mind and body healing .
Dr. Adeshara is multi-lingual. She speaks English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and medical Spanish. She enjoys being outdoors, movies and eating out.
Since joining Vista Medical Group in 2016, Dr. Adeshara has become a well-respected physician. Both her colleagues and patients always describe her as a qualified, caring physician .
Dr. Adeshara is accepting new patients.
Vista Medical Group is located at 12488 Central Ave., Chino. For information, call (909) 613-0100 or visit www.vistamedicalgroup.com.
