The Chino Valley school district’s HOPE Family Resource Center will assist approximately 500 students and their families with free clothing, school supplies and hygiene products this month at the Community Care Closet located at the Chino Valley Adult School campus, said program specialist Liz Lara.
She said the community can help by donating hygiene items such as 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, deodorant for men and women, disposable razors, bar soap, feminine hygiene products, small bottles of laundry detergent, toothpaste, baby wipes, and diapers from size three to five.
Donations are accepted 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Community Care Closet location at 12970 Third Street, Chino.
After Aug. 12, the public can bring donations to Community Care Closets located at the following school campuses: Doris Dickson Elementary, 3930 Pamela Drive, Chino; Walnut Avenue Elementary, 5550 Walnut Ave., Chino; Glenmeade Elementary, 15000 Whirlaway Lane, Chino Hills; Cortez Elementary, 12750 Carissa Ave., Chino; Chino High, 5472 Park Place, Chino; Levi Dickey Elementary, 2840 S. Parco Ave., Ontario; the Alternative Education Center, 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills.
Ms. Lara said that last school year, the centers provided 1,572 individuals with clothing, backpacks and emergency hygiene supplies, 815 students with clothing and 357 families with hygiene products such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste and deodorant.
