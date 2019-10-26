Rose, owner of Sugar Blossom Lashes in Chino Hills, worked as an esthetician for years, focusing on skin care.
But when she discovered custom eyelash extensions, she “fell in love.”
“Lashes are truly my passion,” she said. “I love that something as simple as a beautiful set of custom lash extensions can change your confidence and more.”
She opened her salon in the Chino Valley in 2016 because she said she loves the area, the people and the sense of community.
Customer service and making sure her lash artists feel supported and well trained are her two biggest priorities, she said. “I don’t think you can ever stop learning new techniques and skills,” Rose said. “I teach beginner and advanced lashing, but I also take courses throughout the year, practicing what I preach to my girls. We also have a very specific technique of handmaking our volume fans.”
“We have our core values framed in our breakroom as a constant reminder,” Rose said of the reason her business has been successful. “My strategy is to allow people to see and feel the experience of being a client at Sugar Blossom, and we do that through telling our story on social media and when they walk through our doors.”
Sugar Blossom offers different styles of lash extensions. Each set is custom, whether it is classic, volume, mega volume or a hybrid of those. The style also varies with eye shape and natural lashes.
“We have our own unique personality and brand experience, and that’s what sets up apart,” Rose said.
Sugar Blossom Lashes is located at 13920 City Center Drive, suite 4045, Chino Hills, and opened a second salon this summer at 2500 E. Imperial Highway, suite 149, unit B, Brea.
