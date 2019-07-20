Take Learning Outside!
Take learning outside by planning a free visit to the Waterwise Community Center, a program of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District.
The public center offers a variety of resources and programs to inspire, inform, and empower youth in our communities to become the next generation of water stewards.
Bring students or your family in tow to discover where our water comes from and learn about the plants and animals that thrive in low-water landscapes through the demonstration garden. The Center’s programs are rooted in place-based, NGSS-aligned, and inquiry-driven learning that engage youth in understanding their connection to our water and how their actions play an important role in conservation. Busing costs for schools within the District’s service area are reimbursable. Schools within our service area will get priority registration in August.
Check out the public Landscape Design Library with books and resources packed with information on school gardens and environmental education practices. During your visit, drop by the community seed library hosted by the Master Gardeners of San Bernardino County. All are welcome to take home seeds and bring in seeds that you harvest. The Waterwise Community Center and its resources are located at 4594 San Bernardino Street in Montclair. Hours are Monday to Saturday, 8-5 p.m.
In addition to field trips, the Center also offers classroom visits, Scout Days, and contests. For more information, visit www.cbwcd.org/educa tion or call 909-626-2711.
