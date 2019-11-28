Thanksgiving is late this year, so it is important to ship early.
It is important to ship as early as possible because Christmas is on a Wednesday, so you lose a couple of days on ground services. This could delay your packages from being delivered in time for Christmas.
Cut off times vary between the different carriers. UPS Ground Dec. 13, FedEx Ground is Dec. 6. However, Postal Centers + offers you a choice between DHL, Fed-Ex, UPS and U.S. Postal with lots of options to get those packages there in time.
This will be the 32nd Christmas season for Postal Centers +, and the company would like to offer a few quick tips to help you with those holiday packages.
First, they can save you time if you want to bring in those gifts so that they can pack and/or ship them for you. The staff has the knowledge and tools to make sure all your gifts arrive safely.
If you are a DIY person, the following tips are important:
Use a new shipping box, good packing tape with bubble wrap, air pillows and packing peanuts. It is important to remember that newspaper, tissue, moving boxes, tape and duct tape are NOT proper packing materials. Postal Centers + offers the supplies and advice on the best way to pack and ship your packages.
Not meeting the standards set by the shipping companies, any breakage and lost items from broken boxes, or incorrect packing material can result in a denial of a claim.
Postal Centers + also offers package acceptance for a fee to non-mailbox holders so that any packages you do not want left at your door are not subject to the now common “Porch Pirates.”
Postal Centers +, locally owned and operated since 1987, is located at 12403 Central Ave, Chino (Superior Market shopping center at Walnut and Central avenues).
It is open 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Postal Centers + will be open Black Friday, Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 8 and 15.
For more information, call (909) 591-3925 or visit them online at www.postalcenterschino.com.
