Are you ready for it?
In less than a month, Chino Valley families will say goodbye to the long days of summer and hello to the new school year.
Summer break lasted 73 days for students of the Chino Valley Unified School District on a traditional schedule.
Approximately 25,718 students will attend district schools this year.
For students attending 34 schools on a traditional calendar of August through May, classes will resume Monday, Aug. 12.
At Cal Aero Preserve Academy in Chino – the only year-round school in the district -- three of the four school tracks started the new school year on July 8. Cal Aero’s track D students return on July 29, followed by its junior high students on Aug. 12.
Cal Aero Preserve Academy is a kindergarten to eighth grade school.
Inside this special
Back to School issue is the 2019-20 traditional school calendar for the Chino Valley school district, a listing of private, public charter, and alternative schools, a listing of schools that offer transitional kindergarten, and tips on how to start the new school year.
The district operates 20 elementary (kindergarten through sixth grade), two kindergarten through eighth grade schools, five junior highs, five high schools, and three alternative schools including a virtual program.
Transitional kindergarten for students turning 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 is offered at five district elementary schools. (See Page AA3)
The $750 million Measure G school facilities bond, approved by voters in November 2016, has led to construction and modernization projects this summer at several schools. (See Page A1)
Changes include new elementary and kindergarten playground equipment at all schools, part of a district-wide safety project that began last school year, funded in part by Measure G.
Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Chino Valley charter school will open its doors for the first time on Wednesday, Aug 14 in Chino Hills.
Allegiance STEAM Academy Thrive charter school will welcome students back on Monday, Aug. 12 for its second year of operation in Chino.
