Have you ever watched a foreign movie without subtitles? It can be confusing and frustrating because you don’t understand the language. If your child is missing key math skills, this is exactly how they feel in math class.
At Mathnasium of Chino, the very first thing we do is give your child written and oral skills assessments, so we can get a deep understanding of not only what they know, but how they think.
Then we build their trust by giving them a few ideas and strategies that they can use immediately. We use the results to build a customized learning plan that targets skill gaps and quickly shows them success. In many cases “success” in math is something they have been craving.
In school, they treat students the same because it is assumed that all children learn the same way and at the same rate. The teachers are expected to cover vast amounts of material in a short period of time. If your child doesn’t get a chance to master a skill for whatever reason – there is no time to give the necessary time and attention that they need. Teachers must move quickly to stay “on schedule.” As a result, we see too many children fall behind in math.
The class moves on! Here come multiplication facts, fractions, percentages, decimals, mixed numbers, exponents, ratios, x=?, divisibility rules, algebra, geometry, equations. It never slows down so your child can catch up! They feel overwhelmed, embarrassed, and all alone! They begin to expect and accept failure as the “new normal” and think “I’m just not good in math!” If they lose confidence in themselves we typically see all of their other grades begin to suffer.
At Mathnasium, we transform the way children understand and appreciate math through our trained instructors and unique approach, as well as our encouraging environment.
Mathnasium’s method consists of three key components, which closely monitor and adjust to each child’s learning goals and helps children learn quickly and boost their confidence.
If you want to help your child stop falling behind in math and want them to be the best they can be, contact us.
For the next month, Mathnasium will offer free assessment and registration plus one month free with a six month membership.
Mathnasium is located at 12163 Central Ave., Chino. Hours are 2:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
