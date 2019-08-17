Ayala High School
•The Bulldogs began the 2018 season with five wins and zero losses, outscoring their opponents by a 144-31 margin. The final five regular season games had Ayala finishing 2-3 in the Palomares League with wins over Bonita and Claremont and losses to Glendora, Colony and Alta Loma.
•Ayala allowed the fewest points of any Palomares League team last season with 161 points during the regular season. Bonita gave up 296 points, Colony surrendered 305 points, Glendora 308 points, Alta Loma 331 points and Claremont 353 points.
•Ayala finished 4-1 in home games, 2-3 in road games during the 2018 season.
•Quarterback Cole McCain led the Bulldogs in rushing touchdowns last season with eight. Xavier Crockett had seven touchdowns, Michael Stine III and Abraham Ortiz had four apiece and David Diaz scored one. McCain was also the team’s leading receiver in the Bulldogs’ loss at Colony High with 45 yards, even though he was the starting quarterback in the game.
•Four Bulldogs players rushed for at least 260 yards during the 2018 season. Crockett led the way with 862 yards, McCain had 584 yards, Ortiz finished with 362 yards and Stine III recorded 264 yards.
•The Bulldogs’ defense recorded 27 sacks last season, led by 4.5 sacks apiece from Jacob Badawi and Grayson Sowers. Daniel Gray and Gilbert Duran each had four sacks for Ayala.
Chino High School
•Chino scored a combined 87 points in its final two games of the season with a 26-6 win over Montclair and a 61-48 victory over Ontario. In its previous eight games combined, Chino scored 137 points.
•The Cowboys averaged 39 points a game during its three victories last season. In its seven losses, Chino was limited to 12.2 points.
•Chino holds a 24-15 series lead over Don Lugo High in the annual Milk Can Game series. Last year, however, was the first time since the late 1980s that Chino had lost three straight games to Don Lugo. This year’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Don Lugo High.
•Senior Derrin Henry finished the 2018 season with 1,445 yards and 19 touchdowns. The next highest rusher on the Cowboys was George Hernandez with 144 yards.
•Henry was the only Cowboy to score more than one rushing touchdown last season. Four other players recorded one score apiece.
•Chino was among four Mt. Baldy League teams to score at least 60 points in a single game last season. Chaffey defeated Diamond Bar, 70-34; Diamond Bar defeated Montclair, 63-30; Don Lugo defeated Diamond Bar, 62-7; and Chino defeated Ontario, 61-48.
Chino Hills High School
•The Huskies lost their first two games of the season by a combined five points (Ayala, 14-10 and Diamond Ranch, 28-27). In its next three games, all victories, Chino Hills outscored its opponents, 114-14.
•Chino Hills finished 3-2 in Baseline League play to qualify for the postseason. Rancho Cucamonga won the title with a 5-0 mark and Upland took second at 4-1. Etiwanda, Los Osos and Damien all finished 1-4 in league.
•Chino Hills scored 104 more points than it allowed in 2018. The Huskies scored 315 points and surrendered 211. The 211 points was the fewest points allowed by any Baseline League team last season.
•The Huskies scored 26 rushing touchdowns during the 2018 season, which includes 23 from senior running back Walter Carl III. Carl III led the Huskies in carries with 250 and yards with 1,715.
•No Husky receivers recorded 500 yards last season. Giovanni Isles led the Huskies with 492 yards and James Murillo had 432 yards. Isles and Murillo each caught five touchdown passes to lead the Huskies.
•Husky defenders grabbed 19 interceptions during the 2018 season. Eli Iverson and David Espinoza had three interceptions apiece and Samuel Carrillo, Tucker Belville, Isiah Carl and Nathan Knuebuhler had two apiece for Chino Hills.
Don Lugo High School
•Don Lugo High allowed a league-best 47 points in its five Mt. Baldy League games during the 2018 season. Ontario scored 20 points against Don Lugo, Chaffey scored 13, Montclair and Diamond Bar scored seven points apiece and Chino scored zero.
•Despite winning the Mt. Baldy League title with a 5-0 record, Don Lugo was the second highest scoring team in the league with 217 points scored. Chaffey led the way with 227 points. In the head-to-head matchup, Don Lugo defeated Chaffey, 37-13, on the final day of the regular season. Entering that game, Don Lugo and Chaffey sported 4-0 league records.
•In its 10 regular season games and one playoff game, Don Lugo scored 99 more points than it allowed in 2018. The Conquistadores scored 325 points and allowed 226.
•Don Lugo was 5-1 in games played away from Don Lugo stadium. At Don Lugo stadium, the Conquistadores finished 2-4.
•Running back Gary Garcia was the only Don Lugo player to average more than 100 yards of offense per game at 108.5. Top quarterback was Marcos Melendez averaging 62.1 yards per game and top receiver was Darren Ongsing with 406 total receiving yards, or 27.1 per game.
•Don Lugo scored twice as many rushing touchdowns than receiving touchdowns last season, 24-12.
Ontario Christian High School
•After being shut out by Bishop Union, 6-0, in its 2018 season opener, Ontario Christian defeated Calvary Murrieta, 43-0, and Calvary Chapel Santa Ana, 56-6. The following week, Ontario Christian fell to Ontario, 13-0.
•The Knights finished 4-1 in games played at the Ontario Christian High stadium. The team was 1-4 in road games last season.
•Quarterback Daniel Serna was the only Knights player to throw a pass last season. Serna finished 66 for 113 for 852 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.
•Ontario Christian scored 33 rushing touchdowns in 2018, more than half coming from running back Ethan Venerable, who had 17 scores.
•Six Knights players caught a touchdown pass last season, led by Ryan Freymond, who caught two.
•Knights defenders recorded 17 sacks and four interceptions during the 2018 season. Aaron Zubiate led Ontario Christian with two interceptions and Connor Mooneyham led the team with four sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.