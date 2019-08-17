Ayala High’s David Diaz grasps the Battle for the Bone trophy as he celebrates with fans after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the 2018 game to give the Bulldogs a 14-10 win over Chino Hills High. The win snapped the Bulldogs’ eight-game losing streak against Chino Hills in the annual game. This year’s game will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Ayala High stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Chino Hills High has won 11 of 15 Battle of the Bone games in the series.