It’s no surprise that having friends and being in community with others brings a sense of satisfaction to our lives. But one thing many fail to realize is that loneliness and isolation among seniors can have a more serious effect on mental, emotional and physical well-being compared to younger adults.
As we age, life events such as loss of a spouse, retirement, and decreased mobility can attribute to negative changes to our health.
A study done at the University of Chicago linked isolation to poor cognitive abilities in seniors.
When we are no longer interacting with others through conversation, games or critical thinking, we lose the skill overtime and the risk of dementia increases.
Another attribute of isolation is higher risk of mortality.
The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published a study stating those who no longer have a companion are more likely to pass away sooner than those who are socially connected. Seniors who isolate themselves are less likely to have family or friends to check in on them in the event of an emergency such as a fall. Furthermore, lack of companionship can also cause depression, which often effects one’s life span.
Inland Christian Home offers in-home custodial care to provide companionship and assistance with daily activities. Whether you are in need of assistance a few hours and week or 24-hour comprehensive care, our caregivers can provide services in the comfort of your own home in order to maintain independence as long as possible.
We are located at 1950 S. Mountain Ave., Ontario. (909) 983-0084.
