One size fits all may work for some types of clothes, but when it comes to health insurance, the needs of each individual client need to be considered.
Good and Associates Insurance Services in Chino customizes its insurance program based on the unique needs of each customer. We shop the marketplace to give customers the best rates and we are always independent of any one insurance company.
We were recently able to assist a current client’s father who was a heart patient, moving from Arizona to California. We secured a plan that was specifically designed for heart patients and his unique coverage needs.
Owners John and Kelly Good of Chino Hills have been in the health insurance business since 1989 and opened Good and Associates Insurance Services in 1994.
Our independent health insurance brokerage offers group, individual and all Medicare plans.
We are located at 3811 Schaefer Ave., Suite F, Chino. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday tthrough Friday. Information: (909) 613-0056.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.