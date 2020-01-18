The city of Chino Hills’ Healthy Hills Initiative will host the annual Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The free event will include activities, demonstrations and vendor booths stationed inside and outside the community center. The city’s mobile recreation van will be on site with free games and activities for children. Instructors from the city’s recreation department will demonstrate how residents can have fun and be active by participating in local classes.
Free health screenings to be provided include blood pressure check, body mass index testing, overall health screening and a spinal check. Seniors can receive a bone density screening.
The fair will include local businesses and vendors who offer resources, programs and partnerships that promote a healthy lifestyle. Information will be provided on fitness, nutrition, healthcare services, insurance, how to age well, financial health and more.
Participating vendors include Chino Valley Unified School District Drug Prevention Awareness, Mobile Recreation, youth sports, San Bernardino County 4th District Supervisor Curt Hagman, Chino Valley Fire District, Active Adults programs, City of Chino Hills Water Conservation, Excel Family Optometry, United Healthcare, Upland Dental Implant and Ortho, Bo Li Health Service, Brio Home Health Hospice, Your Dreams and Goals, Humana Health Plan, and Orangetheory Fitness.
Vendor spaces are available, and applications will be accepted until all spaces are filled. Vendors should visit www.chinohills.org/HealthFair for an application.
