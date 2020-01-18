The city of Chino and Chino Valley YMCA will present the annual Chino Healthy Family Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave.
The free event will be held near the Chino Valley YMCA building.
It will feature entertainment, children’s activity stations, fitness demonstrations, water and environmental information, an obstacle course, food, contests and health and fitness information.
The event will be cancelled in case of adverse weather.
Information: city of Chino, 334-3258 or healthychino.com; Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445 or weymca.org.
