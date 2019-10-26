Thank you, Chino Champion readers, for again choosing Sylvan Learning as READER’S CHOICE!
Sylvan Learning is celebrating their 40th year working with students, kindergarten through college! Sylvan Learning has been serving the Diamond Bar, Walnut, Corona, Pomona, Chino Hills, Ontario and Chino neighborhoods since 1990.
In the past 30 years, our mode of teaching has changed to accommodate the changing needs of students and families, but the mission of Sylvan Learning has not changed: Sylvan Learning provides individualized and personalized learning for all students. Sylvan Learning strives to make students independent and confident learners in the important areas of reading, writing and mathematics so they excel as they pursue higher education and STEM.
Thank you for your continued support!
