The Census Bureau is currently recruiting thousands of part-time workers in the area for the upcoming 2020 Census survey.
This spring, the Census Bureau will launch its largest field operation, where census takers will knock on doors to follow up with households that did not respond to the census.
The results of the census are used to reapportion the House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets in Congress, as well as federal funding.
Applicants will be paid $16.50 an hour in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Training is also paid.
Census Bureau officials are encouraging retirees, college students and those looking for part-time work to apply.
To apply, visit 2020census/jobs or call (855) JOB-2020. Those who are considered for a position will receive a telephone interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.