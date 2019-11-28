By Aiden Quitevise, fifth-grader in Mrs. Davis’ class at Lyle S. Briggs Fundamental School in Chino.
If I was in charge of Thanksgiving, I would serve food for my guests. I would ask them to say prayers around the table because it is giving thanks to the people of our world.
The food that I will serve my guests are turkey and ham. I would also have Filipino food like Lumpia or Eggrolls, and Sinigang (Sour Soup) because they were my Lolo and Lola’s favorite foods before they died. I would also have other Filipino food such as Kare Kare, Pancit, Caldereta, and that’s just to name a few. The reason why I chose Filipino food because it has been a tradition in my family, and I want to continue that. The guests are also free to bring their own food if they would like because it has also been a tradition that my family does. My family can help me prepare the food for my guests.
Activities we do are the following: we pray, we reminisce, or bond and give thanks to everything we have and everyone that is with us. Before we do Thanksgiving and do the party we go visit my Lolo and Lola in the cemetery and say prayers to them. We also go to church before we start setting up for the party. My guests are also free to bring their own activities if they would like. We don’t do much activities because Thanksgiving is a time to bond, celebrate and eat. The decorations I would have for my party are streamers that are brown, black, and orange. I would also have little pumpkins around the house with candles that are scented like cinnamon.
Those are all the activities and food I would have for my guests if I were in charge of Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving!
