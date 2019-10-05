Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will host its 11th annual Spaghetti Dinner and Bingo fundraiser, 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
The event is being catered by Cannataro’s Italian restaurant, located in Chino.
Seating is limited to the first 200 tickets sold. No one under 18 will be allowed.
Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance, or $25 at the door. Tickets are available at the Chino Senior Center.
Proceeds wil fund several Soroptimist programs to aid women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.