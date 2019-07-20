Loving Savior Lutheran School is a Christ-centered K-8 elementary and middle school focusing on education, excellence and Christian values.
School officials believe all of God’s children are created with special and unique gifts.
The school takes pride in helping students reach their full potential.
School staff teach children to love unconditionally, to repent, and to forgive.
Loving Savior is a Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and National Lutheran School Accreditation (NLSA) accredited school, making it one of the very few private Christian schools in the area with these credentials.
School staff teach a STEM-based science curriculum. Their math and language arts curriculum are common core-based.
The teachers continue to blend traditional standards with strategies and lessons altered to the needs of the students. Loving Savior School has also adopted a national standards social studies curriculum, TCI, that is very hands-on and designed to bring history to life.
Their academic programs include Wednesday chapel, art, computers, choir, physical education, religious instruction, jazz band for fourth through eighth grades, and leadership. Computer tablets are used in grades first through eighth. Weekly Spanish classes, accelerated reading programs, IXL (math and language arts) and higher math classes are offered and are taught by the school’s credentialed teachers.
Loving Savior School has small class sizes, a beautiful campus with lots of room for the students to play, and morning and afternoon daycare.
The school has also begun a new partnership with a hot lunch program called Choice Lunch.
The junior high will also participate in high school online elective classes. Competitive sports (volleyball, flag football, basketball, and track) start in fifth grade and the school offers after-school programs such as chess, archery, soccer, mad science, cheer, guitar/drum lessons, worship/praise band, and more.
Fourth through eighth grades are offered educational trips such as Sacramento/San Francisco, Outdoor Education Camp, Catalina, and Washington DC.
Loving Savior School has an International F-1 Visa program. It hosts students from other countries to introduce the Lord Jesus Christ to them and help them acclimate into American culture.
Loving Savior is proud of having a 100 percent acceptance rate into local private and public schools (i.e. Luther High La Verne, Orange Lutheran, Damien High School, St. Lucy’s Priory High School, Servite High School, and Webb High School).
Over the past eight years, 97 percent of Loving Savior graduates have attended college, and 90 percent of those graduates have attended a four-year college, and 10 percent attended a junior college or trade school.
The school also has security throughout the campus with cameras. Raptor Technology Visitor Management System has been implemented in the school offices and other various security applications.
Loving Savior School is located at 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. School office hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Call the school to schedule a tour at (909) 597-2948 or via email at admissions@lovingsavior.org.
