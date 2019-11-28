Gatherings of family and friends are a big part of the holiday season.
Hosting such gatherings can be a great way to show loved ones how much you appreciate them and hosting also saves hosts the trouble of traveling during one of the most hectic travel seasons of the year.
When hosting a large crowd at home, space can be a difficult hurdle to clear. However, a few helpful strategies can help space-starved hosts pull off a holiday soiree where everyone is comfortable.
●Pare down the menu. Holiday feasts do not have to resemble medieval banquets with excessive amounts of food and drink. Hosts with small kitchens and tiny dining quarters can pare down the menu, limiting offerings to just a single entree and a few simple side dishes, so everyone feels comfortable at the table and has ample room to eat.
A small menu also gives hosts more time to spend with their loved ones during the festivities.
●Do not overdo it on drinks, either. When planning the drinks menu, avoid offering cocktails, which take time to prepare and often require guests to visit the kitchen for refrigerated ingredients.
Limit drinks to wine, beer, water and soft drinks, storing cold beverages in a cooler kept outside on a front or back porch or in an area outside the kitchen so cooks can work without interruption.
●Move some furniture. If your main living space is small, consider moving some bulky furniture into a bedroom or office where guests will not spend time. Then make better use of the open living space by placing folding chairs or other accommodations to ensure there is ample seating for everyone.
A single recliner can only be enjoyed by one person but removing it from a room may create enough space for as many as three folding chairs.
●Go small on decorations. If you know you will host, decorate with guests in mind. That might mean skipping a 6-foot-tall Christmas tree in favor of one that takes up less space.
Avoid leaving any fragile decorations out, as adults or overexcited kids may knock them over as they try to navigate a cramped space.
