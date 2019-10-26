Papachino’s Grill & Greens was built in late 2008 after 35 years in the food business, on the idea we could serve the community the healthiest-best tasting-most affordable meal possible.
Our goal is to educate the community on the importance of feeding our body properly, based on the life experiences that I have lived through. After being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2005, mostly due to a life of not eating properly, I wanted to use Papachino’s as a gateway to healthy eating for the community.
We opened in March 2009 and want to sincerely thank the community for your continued help, love and support from day one! Papachino’s could not have grown to what it is today without that.
THANK YOU!
For the past four years you have voted us the BEST CATERER, and HEALTHIEST RESTAURANT in the Chino Valley! Also, for the first time this year BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT as well.
THANK YOU!
While many of you have already heard, I sold Papachino’s a couple of months ago. I did so because I have worked extremely hard my entire life, and now at 64, it’s time for my wife Laura and I to enjoy our children, grandchildren and yes, great-grandchildren.
I spent the past two years planning how to do this properly. Not only for myself, but to continue the legacy of what Papachino’s brings to all its loyal patrons and our community. I wanted to ensure that the new owners would not only keep the menu and the employees consistent, but the mission statement that Papachino’s has lived by for the last 11 years. “Great Food, Fast, Fresh and Healthy”
When I found the right people to continue this, I felt the time was right. Let me introduce you to Jeff and Ashley Mann. They are experienced in the restaurant business, hard-working, and grew up right here in the community. They are excited to continue the Papachino’s mission but will also provide a fresh updated look to many aspects of Papachino’s.
With their excitement and enthusiasm, Papachino’s will continue to grow and be the best place in town for a fast and fresh meal at a value price.
Please stop in, you will be glad you did.
Thank you for the life you have given me and my family after cancer, as well as the chance to give back as a committed community partner.
May God please bless you and yours with many years of “Just another day in paradise.”
Jim
