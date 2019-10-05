Open enrollment period for Medicare Advantage runs from October 15 to December 7 and thousands of Medicare enrollees use this time to take a hard look at their healthcare coverage – and decide to switch each year.
There are so many reasons for switching, either for access to their preferred providers, more personalized services from their plan and overall costs – just to name a few.
If switching is on your mind, seek advice from a Medicare Specialist and keep these three tips in mind:
Your Health Provider Network. If you visit particular doctors or hospitals, make sure they’re part of the plan you choose. Check with your doctor’s office before signing up with a plan just to make sure.
Costs. There are Medicare Advantage health plans that have zero premiums, like Pomona-based Inter Valley Health Plan. Look for health plans with a good benefits package at a low cost and learn about the coverage gap known as the “donut hole” and out-of-pocket maximum costs.
Convenience. Make sure the plan you choose has your best interest in mind and offers helpful resources. For example, Inter Valley Health Plan has several neighborhood offices in the Inland Empire with Medicare Specialists on-site to answer questions face-to-face, along with educational and social classes free to members.
So, do your homework and be ready to check all the necessary boxes come October 15.
Inter Valley Health Plan is a not-for-profit, federally qualified HMO contracted with Medicare, committed to providing healthcare coverage for adults 65+.
With over 40 years in the business of healthcare, the Plan is dedicated to improving the quality of life for older adults throughout its service area, including San Bernardino and Riverside, as well as portions of Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Call 800-500-7018 or TTY/TDD 711 or visit www.IVHP.com.
