For more than 36 years, Farmer Boys has been serving award-winning burgers, hearty cooked-to-order breakfasts, huge, hand-chopped salads, and tall stacked sandwiches.
Farmer Boys purchases the freshest ingredients directly from local farmers and vendors whenever possible. Our guests can count on a fresh-cooked, make-to-order meal every time they visit us.
Our dedication to farm field freshness in our cooking is embodied in our mascot and “head of security,” The Scarecrow who won’t settle for anything but the best at our restaurants.
Each and every employee across our expansive family of restaurants believes that the freshness and quality of the ingredients our guests are served is the core of our success. This attention to excellence extends to our friendly table service and fast and easy drive-thru.
In our hearts, the Farmer Boys company and staff know this: farm-fresh food will never go out of style.
At last count, there are more than 90 Farmer Boys in California and Nevada, including a beautiful, cheery, downhome-decorated restaurant in Chino.
