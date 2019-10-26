Thanks to all who participated in 2019 Champion Newspapers Readers’ Choice Awards and voted Chino Hills 55+ Club Bingo as the Best Bingo in the Chino Valley for the fourth consecutive year.
Volunteers from the 55+ Club strive to provide our guests with a relaxing afternoon of bingo in a friendly, comfortable environment at a reasonable price.
Chino Hills 55+ Club “Bingo in the Barn” is located at the McCoy Recreation and Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, across from Ayala High School.
Minimum buy-in for a package covering all 15 games is $15. Packages providing additional game sheets are value priced. Everyone 18 and older is welcome.
Games include regular and hardway Bingos, blackouts, pull tabs, double action and PowerBall.
With around 50 players each week, your chances of winning are better.
Complimentary coffee and break time snacks are provided.
Bingo is held every Thursday with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Package sales begin at 11:15 a.m. and the games start promptly at 12:30 p.m. The last game usually ends between 3 and 3:30 p.m.
Bingo in the Barn helps fund the Chino Hills 55+ Club’s annual donations to local charities.
Drop by the “Barn” on any Thursday to see for yourself why Chino Hills 55+ Club Bingo has once again been voted Best Bingo in the Chino Valley.
