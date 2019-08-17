CIF-Southern Section football championship history involving Chino Valley teams
●1948: Chino 20, Barstow 7 (Central Division)
●1978: Ontario Christian 28, Brethren 12 (Inland Division)
●1979: Don Lugo 24, Royal Oak 22 (Inland Division)
●1982: Ontario Christian 7, Brethren 0 (Inland Division)
●1984: Whittier Christian 13, Ontario Christian 3 (Inland Division)
●1994: Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 27, Ayala 20 (Division 3)
●1996: Dominguez 42, Ayala 16 (Division 2)
●1997: Peninsula 35, Ayala 14 (Division 2)
●1997: Chino 19, J.W. North 7 (Division 4)
●1998: Diamond Bar 21, Chino 19 (Division 2)
●2000: Upland 26, Chino 10 (Division 2)
●2001: Mission Viejo 18, Chino 9 (Division 2)
●2002: Ontario Christian 27, Desert 19 (Division 12)
●2004: Grace Brethren 34, Ontario Christian 6 (Division 12)
●2005: Aquinas 14, Ontario Christian 7 (Division 12)
●2009: St. Margaret’s 12, Ontario Christian 6 (East Valley Division)
●2012: Rim of the World 34, Ontario Christian 31 (East Valley Division)
●2017: El Modena 35, Don Lugo 7 (Division 7).
