Two moderate hikes are planned by the city of Chino this winter through its “Hike the Valley” program.
A trip to Bear Canyon Trail at Mount Baldy is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. The distance is 3.5 miles.
A hike of the Claremont Wilderness Trail in Claremont is planned for 7 a.m. Saturday, March 7. It is 5 miles.
Total cost for the two hikes is $16 per person for Chino residents or $26 for non-residents.
The fee includes shuttle service and a light snack following each hike.
The shuttle departs from the Carolyn Owens Community Center in Chino at 7 a.m. and returns at approximately 11 a.m.
Participants wanting to take their personal vehicle can discuss meeting locations with the program staff prior to the scheduled hike. An additional parking fee may be required for personal vehicles.
Advance registration is required at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Hikes are subject to cancellation based on participation, trail conditions, closures and weather.
Information: 334-3258.
