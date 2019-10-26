Going through a difficult time with family affairs? Sometimes, altering one’s circumstances in life requires legal help.
At the Law Offices of Rossana Mitchell, Esquire Mitchell provides legal services in the areas of family law, divorce, paternity, conservatorships, guardianships, and living trusts.
At the Law Offices of Rossana Mitchell, the philosophy focuses on client support and structure during all stages.
It is vital that clients become familiar with and aware of the court process, and most especially, the particulars of any and all court processes regarding their case, during their time seeking legal action.
Customers continue to seek out services with Attorney Mitchell precisely because of her known reputation to fight for her clients. She always provides aggressive representation in protection of clients’ rights, no matter how daunting the odds may seem. “I enjoy using my skills and knowledge to protect the rights of all persons,” declared Ms. Mitchell. She does so, both in and out of the courtroom.
Ms. Mitchell provides novel ways of integrating technology and communication in her firm so that no client slips through the cracks. To this end, she has stated, “I want there always to be an open line of communication between myself and my clients. I have a cell phone specifically for my clients to reach me via text at any time.” This allows constant attorney-client access for emergency-type situations, just alleviating the client of panic in any period of time.
Family law is rarely pleasant, but it is very doable. With Attorney Rossana Mitchell’s guidance, your family law or legal trust need not be what can feel like an unbearable burden. Let someone else help you along the way, and you will have the assurance of both guidance and legal protection.
The Law Offices of Rossana Mitchell is located at 15345 Fairfield Ranch Road, Suite 210, Chino Hills, CA. 91709.
Ms. Mitchell has had over 20 years’ experience. She received her bachelor’s in Social Ecology from U.C. Irvine, and her Juris Doctorate from Western State College of Law.
