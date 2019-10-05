Sessions for three city of Chino Hills fitness classes designed for those 50 and older will be held this fall.
Easy Fit, a cardio, strength and stretch total body work out will be offered 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 16 to Dec. 11. Cost is $62 for the nine-week session.
Zumba Gold, an upbeat, low-impact class that incorporates dance moves to international music, will be offered 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 to Dec. 10; and 4:25 to 5:15 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7 to Dec. 19. Cost for each session is $41.
A shorter four-week session for $29 will be held 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 16 to Dec. 14.
Mat Pilates for Active Adults, designed to improve movement and posture, will be offered 8 to 9 a.m. Thursdays, Nov. 7 to Dec. 12. Cost is $60 for the five-week session.
A four-week session will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Nov. 18 to Dec. 9. Cost is $48.
Registration: chinohills.or/RecOnline. Information: 364-2700.
