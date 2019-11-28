Let us help you gift wrap and ship your gifts anywhere in the world.
Here are a few quick tips to have your packages arrive on time and in perfect shape:
Use a new box with a legible label.
Use bubble wrap to secure all breakable items.
Track or insure all packages.
Ship your packages a couple of days early in case of winter storms or delays.
All carriers have Dimensional Weight in place now, which means you are charged for the size of your box, so cut down all unneeded space.
These few tips will insure that your packages will arrive safe and secure.
Cut off dates for 2019 Christmas Shipping
East Coast -- December 13
Mid-West -- December 16
Mountain -- December 17
West Coast -- December 18
California -- December 19
We offer UPS, FedEx, DHL and USPS — Next Day, 2-day and 3-day available. Plus International Shipping.
Our store hours for this holiday season will be 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 and 15.
Parkway Postal is located at 4195 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills.
Information: (909) 597-7744 or parkwaypostal.com
