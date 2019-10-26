Theatre-minded kids, teens, and young adults have a great resource year-round at the Seventh Street Theatre, where Chino Community Children’s Theatre runs camps, classes, and shows for ages 5 through 22.
All levels of ability and experience are welcome. Costs are low and scholarships are available.
Providing theatre opportunities for kids around the community is at the heart of CCCT’s mission, and no one is turned away for lack of funds.
Shows in the 2020 season include Frozen the Musical, The Outsiders, Into the Woods, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Almost Maine.
See the theatre website or social media for audition information and show days/times.
Summer Theatre Camps offer opportunities for those ages 5 through 15 to act, sing, and dance in their own thematic scenes, culminating in live performances. Camps take place in June and July, and dates and registration will be announced soon.
Also, a variety of classes throughout the year emphasize theatrical techniques and performance quality. Watch for the announcement of new classes.
The theatre’s elite performing troupe, the Seventh Street Superstars, is offering a holiday showcase of their work at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23 at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Camps, classes, and most auditions are held at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino.
Call 909-590-1149 or email chinotheatre@verizon.net for details, or visitwww.chinocommunitytheatre.org.
For the most up-to-date information, follow CCCT on Facebook or Instagram @CCCTbuzz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.