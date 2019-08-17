Since the arrival of Greg Gano on the campus of Don Lugo high school in 2016, the Conquistadores have won two Mt. Baldy League football championships, and had appearances in a CIF-Southern Section Division 8 semifinal game and a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 championship game.
This season, the Conquistadores may be a young team, but are more than ready to keep the recent tradition of success alive.
“I like our attitudes. It’s a fun group to be with. There aren’t any kids that just drive you nuts,” Coach Gano said.
He’s returning several players on both sides of the football, led by running back Gary Garcia, who led the Conquistadores with 1,194 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Quarterback Johnnie Valdez will start this season. Last year, Valdez threw only six passes last season, but did finish 6-for-6 for 230 yards and four touchdowns.
Other returning players include JoJo Galindo, Rene Vasquez, Adrian Gutierrez, Brandon Garcia, Jason Garcia, Jared Duffy, Ben Chavez and Alex Mercado, Coach Gano said.
Don Lugo’s preseason schedule this year is about as tough as it was in 2018 when the Conquistadores won just two of five games before capturing the Mt. Baldy League title with a 5-0 record.
The preseason schedule includes Division 6 champ South Hills, which defeated Don Lugo, 39-7, last year. “The preseason will be bad, but it will get us ready for league,” Coach Gano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.