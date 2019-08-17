Changing the culture and perception of Chino High football is the priority of new Chino High head football coach Joey LaRosa.
The 28-year-old first- time head coach is ready for the challenge.
“It’s been awesome so far,” said Coach LaRosa, a Diamond Bar resident. “I’m still in the honeymoon phase because nothing disappoints me. I’m just eager to get going.”
Coach LaRosa, who has worked as an assistant coach at Artesia, Diamond Bar, Baldwin Park and San Clemente high schools before being hired four months ago at Chino, had only 26 junior varsity and varsity players combined on his first day.
That number is now up to 42.
“Word got around that is was going to be quite different than it had the past couple seasons. I want to make football fun for these players,” Coach LaRosa said.
Trey Harris will return as Chino’s starting quarterback after getting the start in the Cowboys’ five Mt. Baldy League games in 2018.
“We’re expecting a lot from him. We are a spread offense so we expect Trey to run the ball as well as throw. He’s the engine to our offense,” Coach LaRosa said.
Junior Sebastian Salazar and senior Joseph DeJulia will also get carries at running back and CIF-Southern Section track and field 100m finalist Jeremy Carter will play slot receiver. Chris Solomon will serve as a two-way guy at guard and nose tackle, Coach LaRosa said.
“I’m hoping to turn these guys into young men. So far, their doing all the small things right,” Coach LaRosa said.
