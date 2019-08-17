The number of high school student-athletes in California set an all-time record for the seventh straight year, according to the California Interscholastic Federation’s sports participating survey on Aug. 1.
A total of 814,004 students participate in a CIF- sanctioned activity, the survey shows.
Football continues to be the highest participated boys’ sport while soccer slightly edges out volleyball for girls sports.
For the third straight year, the number of high school football players in California decreased.
This year, there are 91,305 male football players, a 3.16 percent decrease from the 94,286 players in the 2018 season.
There were 107,916 players in 2007 and 100,205 players in 2016.
The number of girls playing football, however, has increased for the fourth year in a row.
CIF officials said there are 593 girls playing 11-man football in the 2019 season.
Last year, there were 469 players and 420 players in 2017. in 2011, there were 179 girls playing 11-man football.
Track and field is the CIF’s second most popular sport with 55,335 athletes and soccer is third with 54,996.
Basketball is fourth with 48.111 and baseball rounds out the top five with 44,347 players.
Soccer is the most popular girls’ sport in the state with 49.342 athletes.
Volleyball is second with 45,997, track and field is third with 45,235, basketball is fourth with 35,902 and softball is fifth with 32,233.
