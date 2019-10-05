Blindness or low vision affects 3.3 million Americans age 40 and older and increases significantly with age, particularly in people over age 65.
Individuals 80 years of age and older currently make up 8 percent of the population, but account for 69 percent of blindness.
In addition, blindness is a growing epidemic due to longer lifespan and is projected to reach 5.5 million by the year 2020.
According to a recent survey of the National Eye Institute (NEI), blindness and vision loss would have the greatest impact on a person’s daily life of all the disabilities. In fact, vision loss ranks ahead of loss of memory, speech, arm or leg, and hearing.
This is not surprising since 80 percent of the sensory information the brain receives comes from our eyes.
However, the good news is that losing eyesight is not a normal part of aging. The NEI reports that most cases of blindness can be prevented through early detection and treatment of eye diseases.
Most of us take our eyesight for granted — until it’s threatened. But there are steps you can take to make sure that your own eyes — and those of your loved ones — last a lifetime.
The best way to prevent blindness is getting your eyes examined yearly, regardless of visual symptoms.
