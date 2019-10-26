Sometimes good things come in small packages, and Chino Commercial Bank has proven that. This year Chino Commercial Bank was listed in American Bankers’ list of Top 200 Community Banks. The Bank was also rated “5 Star” by Bauer Financial; and recognized as “Super Premier Performing” by the Findley Reports on Financial Institutions.
According to Dann H. Bowman, president and CEO, the bank continues to grow and is having an exceptionally strong year. “As of June 30, 2018, the Bank reached record levels of deposits, loans and earnings,” he said proudly.
Mr. Bowman attributes the bank’s success to a mix of many factors: First and foremost, “We’re a truly local community bank,” he said, noting that American Banker Magazine recently recognized Chino Commercial Bank in its Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the country, for the ninth year. “Out of roughly 5,500 community banks across the country, to be included in the top 200 is quite an honor,” he said. The bank was selected to be included on the list of the top 200 because of its Return on Average Equity (ROE) over the past three years.
“We were founded and organized in Chino,” Mr. Bowman continued, “and because our stock is publicly traded, our customers and neighbors own the bank. When profits from the Bank remain local, it makes for a stronger community” he said. He also noted that all but two of the bank’s original board members still serve on the board of directors, and that bank employees are dedicated to serving the community and often serve on boards of local organizations themselves.
The bank’s value is the strong and close relationship that exists between it and its customers. “We are committed to getting to know you personally and understanding your challenges and banking needs,” Mr. Bowman said. “You could say that we’re an old-fashioned bank. Our bankers not only know your banking needs, they will also know your name. It’s about a lot of little things, such as when you call the bank, someone actually picks up the telephone.”
“We are very fortunate,” he said. “We have a great staff, a great board of directors and operate in a great community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.