If you live in the Chino Valley and haven’t heard of or visited Hottinger Family Meats in Chino, you are missing out on one of the area’s true gems. Meat lovers from far and wide have discovered the small market just below the railroad tracks along Chino Avenue and keep coming back for more.
Henry Hottinger emigrated to the United States from Switzerland in 1926. In 1941, he and his wife Daisy started a butchering business from their home in Pomona. In 1948, the business was moved to Chino where it has been in continuous operation ever since. Their son Ben Hottinger still owns and operates the business today.
Known to everyone in the community as Hottinger’s, the business is an old-fashioned, full-service meat market and deli. It has all the old favorites, plus many hard-to-find items such as bison, elk, duck, lamb, and more. The Hottinger’s staff makes more than 30 kinds of handmade sausages in small, high-quality batches, including some that are all-chicken or all-beef. Some of the most popular are Texas Hot Links, Sweet + Hot Italian, Swedish Potato, Polish, Basque, Beer + Onion Bratwurst, Chicken Apple, and Green Chile Chicken.
Their marinated products are out of this world and include beef, bison + pork ribs, as well as tri-tips in eight flavors, including the famous Santa Maria. They also carry several varieties of marinated chicken breast; and world-famous carne asada made with flap, top sirloin or chuck, all in the same recipe. They have pollo asado, which is chicken marinated in southwestern spices and citrus.
In addition, Hottinger’s carries a wide selection of portion-cut steaks and chops in all price ranges.
The meat market also sells apple, mesquite, hickory, red oak, walnut and almond wood; and apple, mesquite and hickory chips for their customers’ barbecuing pleasure.
Hottinger Family Meats is located at 5437 Chino Ave., Chino (just past the railroad tracks). Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and closed Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.