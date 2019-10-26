Riverside Grill was opened in January of 1998 by the Avila brothers. Al and Rodd Avila had an idea to create a family restaurant that serves fresh, unique and delicious food in a comfy, friendly environment — A place to enjoy delicious food while socializing, spending time with friends or meeting others from the community.
The brothers found an old fast food building and transformed it into The Riverside Grill. Known affectionately as “The Grill,” it’s now a local landmark.
With menu influences from gastropubs and hints of a Mexican heritage, the menu caters to a wide variety of tastes and personalities and includes vegetarian and vegan options.
Having established a loyal clientele, “The Grill” family considers these patrons as part of their extended family. “We take great pride in serving our customers as if they were guests in our home.” The Grill is an integral part of the community and has become a place to return to — A home away from home.
The kitchen is overseen by brother-in-law Leonel Torres, who has been head cook since opening day.
So, what attracts diners? Al Avila answers, “Our customers feel like this is their second home, they are drawn to our fresh food at fair prices in a fun and lively atmosphere.”
The Avila brothers love being a significant part of the Chino Valley community and building relationships with customers. The plan is to continue doing this for a long time.
Rodd Avila says, “We want to stay connected to our community and feed the generations of families that keep our business thriving. We have seen children grow, marry and bring their babies in. We love that.”
To read more about Riverside Grill & Bar, check out our website riversidegrillchino.com or Facebook facebook.com/riversidegrillchino.
“The Grill” also offers: Catering services and private parties -- up to 42 people in the outdoor, heated and covered patio. Please call Rodd (909) 627-4144 for more info.
The restaurant is located at 5258 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Breakfast is served daily until noon and on weekends until 2 p.m.
