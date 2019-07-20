Transitional kindergarten (TK) is offered free of charge in the Chino Valley school district for students whose fifth birthdays fall between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 of the school year.
Morning programs are offered at Howard Cattle and Doris Dickson elementary schools in Chino, at Chaparral Elementary in Chino Hills and at Liberty Elementary in Ontario.
Afternoon programs are at all schools listed above, except Doris Dickson.
Ana Borba in Chino offers transitional kindergarten only in the afternoon.
School district transportation is not available.
Students will attend kindergarten at the school they are assigned to based on their address unless a transfer has been submitted and approved by the school district.
Pre-registration forms are available at the Office of Student Support Services, 13453 Ramona Ave., Chino.
