A new public charter school will open its doors in August, and an existing charter will begin its second year.
Sycamore Academy
Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts charter school will open its doors to students Wednesday, Aug 14 for the first time in Chino Hills.
The last day of the 2019-20 school year is June 4.
The transitional kindergarten through fifth grade school promotes learning through student engagement in hands-on activities, according to the website, Sycamoreacademycharter -cv.org.
The school is enrolling until all seats are filled this year.
One additional grade level will be added each school year through grade eight.
Sycamore will share a campus with several programs currently offered by the Chino Valley school district at the Alternative Education Center, 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills.
Sycamore Academy also operates a school in Wildomar, authorized by the Lake Elsinore school district.
The Chino Valley school was authorized by the San Bernardino County Board of Education, which will provide oversight.
Sycamore Academy’s Jeff Morabito will be principal.
An enrollment interest meeting will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Information: Mr. Morabito, (951) 445-3587, or visit Syc amoreacademycharter-cv.org.
Allegiance STEAM
Allegiance STEAM Academy Thrive charter school will welcome students back Monday, Aug. 12 for its second year of operation at 5862 C St., Chino.
The last day of the 2019-20 school year is May 28.
The transitional kindergarten through eighth grade school integrates science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) into all core subject areas.
The school opened with 480 students and this year 660 students are enrolled.
A lottery was held in the spring with 700 applicants for the 2019-20 school year, said principal Sebastian Cognetta.
The school was able to accept 210 students and the remainder were waitlisted, he said.
The school is adding transitional kindergarten, a second kindergarten, two more first grades and one more third grade class this year.
Information: asathrive.org.
